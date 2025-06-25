Kevin Costner fires back at lawsuit from woman claiming she was forced into 'unscripted rape scene'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kevin Costner is fighting back against a lawsuit filed by stuntwoman Devyn LaBella, who alleged that she was made to perform a "violent, unscripted rape scene" on the set of "Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2" without her consent.

In a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, Costner’s attorney, Marty Singer, refuted the claims.

"Ms. LaBella was doing a rehearsal on an Insert Shot for a scripted scene. There was no intimacy or anything sexual in the shot," his lawyer said.

"There was tugging on a dress while she was fully clothed in a dress with long bloomers lying down next to a male actor."

Costner’s lawyer continued, "Numerous witnesses have contradicted Ms. LaBella’s meritless claims."

His legal team additionally claimed that LaBella texted her supervisor after she wrapped, "stating, 'Thank you for these wonderful weeks.’"

"We look forward to the swift end of this specious lawsuit," the statement concluded.

In a newly amended complaint filed Wednesday, June 18, lawyers for LaBella claimed a scene that was filmed on May 2, 2023, was shot without any stunt or intimacy coordinators on set, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

"What happened to me on that set was a reckless violation — a breach of consent and of basic workplace safety. I was told to lie down, and without warning or rehearsal, another actor was brought in to simulate a rape on top of me," LaBella said in a statement.

"My undergarments were exposed. I was left alone afterward, overwhelmed and in shock. Compliance under pressure is not consent. Consent cannot be given after the harm has already begun."

She continued, "Once the line is crossed, there is no real choice left to make. I spoke up immediately. And for that, I was met with silence, deflection, and efforts to discredit me. This case is not just about what happened to me. It’s about a broken system that protects those in power and punishes those who speak out. It’s about demanding change, not just for me but for everyone who deserves to work in safety and dignity. What happened on that set was wrong. Let it be known: I stood up. I told the truth. And I will never apologize for demanding the bare minimum — to be treated like a human being at work."

LaBella amended her lawsuit, which was originally filed in May.

The recent filing included alleged text messages exchanged between LaBella and the film's intimacy coordinator the day after the alleged incident.

"I wanted to discuss yesterdays abomination when we both have a chance," LaBella, 30, wrote in the message. "I was put in a really wrong position and it’s really affected me."

To which the coordinator replied, "Oh no, I’m so sorry to hear this Devyn… Let’s talk through it."

In another alleged text message listed in the amended lawsuit, LaBella wrote to the coordinator, "Why was there no intimacy coordinator?"

"Why was a stunt double doing this non stunt work — especially given the sensitivity of it?" LaBella added, "Who is gonna take responsibility for the abuse of power …"

The dispute between Costner and LaBella comes after the stuntwoman claimed last month that she performed the unscripted rape scene without proper notice, consent or the mandatory presence of an intimacy coordinator while she was working on "Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2."

In the sequel film, LaBella was the lead stunt double for actress Ella Hunt, who played one of the "Horizon" movies' main characters, Juliette Chesney. "Horizon: An American Saga" is a four-part Western film series that was co-written, produced and directed by Costner, who also stars.

In a complaint filed on May 27, 2025, and obtained by Fox News Digital, LaBella sued Costner and his production companies for sexual harassment, sexual discrimination, the creation of a hostile workplace environment and retaliation stemming from the alleged on-set incident.

The lawsuit claimed that, "On May 2, 2023, plaintiff Devyn LaBella, a female stunt performer, was the victim of a violent, unscripted, unscheduled rape scene directed by Kevin Costner."

In a statement to Fox News Digital at the time, Costner's attorney emphatically denied the allegations made against his client, saying that LaBella's claim "has absolutely no merit."

"The impact of this impromptu work demand on Ms. LaBella has been profound, not only upending a career Ms. LaBella spent years building but leaving her with permanent trauma that she will be required to address for years to come," the documents claimed.

LaBella is suing for unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, and has requested a trial by jury.

Per the lawsuit, LaBella began filming "Horizon 2" in April 2023.

According to the documents, there was another scene filmed on May 1, 2023, and LaBella and the actors previously rehearsed it with Wade and an intimacy coordinator. During the filming of that scene, the set was closed, and the intimacy coordinator was present.

"The scene ‘wrapped,’ and no issues were noted," the lawsuit stated.

Per the documents, LaBella was on set to film a "non-intimate scene" the following day. The lawsuit alleged that Costner, who was present on the set, improvised additional scenes in which Juliette would be raped by a different character played by another actor.

The new scenes required the actor to "climb on top of Ms. Hunt, violently raking up her skirt," the documents claimed. "Due to the ad hoc and violent nature of the sudden script change request, along with the failure to secure a contractually required intimacy coordinator for the scene, Ms. Hunt became visibly upset and walked off the set, refusing to do the scene," the documents alleged.

In a statement at the time of the initial lawsuit filing, Singer told Fox News Digital, "Our client, Kevin Costner, always wants to make sure that everyone is comfortable working on his films and takes safety on set very seriously. However, this claim by Devyn LaBella has absolutely no merit, and it is completely contradicted by her own actions – and the facts."

"As a stunt performer on ‘Horizon 2,’ the scene in question was explained to Ms. LaBella, and after she performed the rehearsal in character with another actor, she gave her Stunt Coordinator supervisor [Allen] a ‘thumbs up’ and indicated her willingness to then shoot the scene, if needed (which she was not)," Singer stated.

Costner’s attorney also pointed to a text that LaBella allegedly sent to Allen, which was "illustrated with happy heart emojis" and read: "Thank you for these wonderful weeks! I so appreciate you! I learned so much and thank you again. I’m really happy it worked out the way it did to. Have a great rest of the shoot and yes talk soon!"

"The facts are clear, and we are beyond confident that Kevin will prevail," Singer concluded.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this report.