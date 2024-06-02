Kevin Costner brings his new 'love' to 'Horizon' set as production on third western is underway

Kevin Costner knows the advantages of having someone you can trust while working on location for a film.

The Oscar-winner, who recently revealed production had just begun for the third installment of "Horizon: An American Saga," showed off his best on-set accomplice on Instagram Sunday.

Costner shared a photo on social media of his new pet puppy, Bobby, proudly sitting in Kevin's director's chair while filming was underway for the next chapter in the "Horizon" epic.

KEVIN COSTNER BEAT OUT ROBIN WILLIAMS FOR ICONIC ‘FIELD OF DREAMS’ ROLE

"Bobby Update: He's a natural on set," Costner captioned a carousel of snaps and added #HorizonAmericanSaga.

His yellow labrador wore a pair of protective booties on his paws while on leash on the "Horizon" set.

KEVIN COSTNER'S EX CONFIRMS ROMANCE WITH FAMILY FRIEND AS ACTOR GETS TEARY DURING ‘HORIZON’ CANNES PREMIERE

Costner first revealed the "newest addition to the family" earlier this year. "I'm already in love with this special guy," he wrote online at the time.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

While Bobby was likely barking orders, Costner was back in director's mode earlier this week.

"Back on the ground working on #HorizonAmericanSaga Part 3," he wrote on Instagram in photos shared from the set. "Hard to believe that Part 1 will be in theaters in less than a month now. I hope you’ll go and see what we’ve put together for you."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The first part of the Western saga debuts in theaters on Friday, June 28, while the second part of the drama will be released 49 days later, on Friday, Aug. 16. In addition to starring in the feature film, Costner also directed "Horizon" based on a script he co-wrote with John Baird.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

His return to the silver screen will showcase his deep admiration for the Western genre. After all, "Horizon" is a project he's been working on for nearly 30 years.

"I don't know if passion's the right word," Costner told Entertainment Weekly . "I just don't fall out of love with things I like. I am always looking for the next great movie."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Costner released the first trailer for the four-part, post-Civil War drama in February, and showcased the Wild West frontier his name has become synonymous with for decades, dating back to his first directorial stint on "Dances with Wolves."

His enthusiasm for the film is central to Costner's interest in the rich history of the American West.

"This is not a last stab at keeping this genre alive," he said. "This genre will live forever if people take it seriously."

He added, "I don't want to be the person who's setting the record straight or 'Oh, here comes the history lesson.' That's not me. But women are dominant in my film. I want to highlight what their contributions were. Without women, the West dies. It never happens. This country doesn't happen. They have a place in these stories."

While it seems like a major risk for Costner to fund "Horizon" himself, this isn't the first time he's done so.

Costner put up his own money to fund the 1990 movie "Dances with Wolves," "The Postman" in 1997 and "Black or White" in 2014.

Out of the three projects, "Dances with Wolves" was the most critically acclaimed, earning Costner two Academy Awards for best director and best picture and a nomination for best actor in a leading role.