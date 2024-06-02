Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Kevin Costner brings his new 'love' to 'Horizon' set as production on third western is underway

Oscar-winner Kevin Costner will release the first two installments of 'Horizon: An American Saga' this summer

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
close
‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin Costner plays sold-out performance Video

‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin Costner plays sold-out performance

Actor Kevin Costner is seen performing at the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar in Wyoming.

Kevin Costner knows the advantages of having someone you can trust while working on location for a film.

The Oscar-winner, who recently revealed production had just begun for the third installment of "Horizon: An American Saga," showed off his best on-set accomplice on Instagram Sunday.

Costner shared a photo on social media of his new pet puppy, Bobby, proudly sitting in Kevin's director's chair while filming was underway for the next chapter in the "Horizon" epic.

KEVIN COSTNER BEAT OUT ROBIN WILLIAMS FOR ICONIC ‘FIELD OF DREAMS’ ROLE

Actor Kevin Costner wears white suit at photo events in France.

Kevin Costner debuted "Horizon: An American Saga" at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

"Bobby Update: He's a natural on set," Costner captioned a carousel of snaps and added #HorizonAmericanSaga.

His yellow labrador wore a pair of protective booties on his paws while on leash on the "Horizon" set. 

KEVIN COSTNER'S EX CONFIRMS ROMANCE WITH FAMILY FRIEND AS ACTOR GETS TEARY DURING ‘HORIZON’ CANNES PREMIERE

Costner first revealed the "newest addition to the family" earlier this year. "I'm already in love with this special guy," he wrote online at the time.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Kevin Costner shows off labrador puppy

Kevin Costner joked that Bobby was being a "big help with the dishes" earlier this year. (Kevin Costner/Instagram)

While Bobby was likely barking orders, Costner was back in director's mode earlier this week.

"Back on the ground working on #HorizonAmericanSaga Part 3," he wrote on Instagram in photos shared from the set. "Hard to believe that Part 1 will be in theaters in less than a month now. I hope you’ll go and see what we’ve put together for you."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The first part of the Western saga debuts in theaters on Friday, June 28, while the second part of the drama will be released 49 days later, on Friday, Aug. 16. In addition to starring in the feature film, Costner also directed "Horizon" based on a script he co-wrote with John Baird. 

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST 

His return to the silver screen will showcase his deep admiration for the Western genre. After all, "Horizon" is a project he's been working on for nearly 30 years. 

"I don't know if passion's the right word," Costner told Entertainment Weekly. "I just don't fall out of love with things I like. I am always looking for the next great movie."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Costner released the first trailer for the four-part, post-Civil War drama in February, and showcased the Wild West frontier his name has become synonymous with for decades, dating back to his first directorial stint on "Dances with Wolves."

Kevin Costner in a cowboy hat rides a horse in the trailer for Horizon

Kevin Costner not only starred in but also directed his film "Horizon." (Warner Bros.)

Cowboys shoot guns from the back of a horse-drawn wagon

"Horizon: An American Saga" takes place post-Civil War. (Warner Bros.)

His enthusiasm for the film is central to Costner's interest in the rich history of the American West.

"This is not a last stab at keeping this genre alive," he said. "This genre will live forever if people take it seriously."

He added, "I don't want to be the person who's setting the record straight or 'Oh, here comes the history lesson.' That's not me. But women are dominant in my film. I want to highlight what their contributions were. Without women, the West dies. It never happens. This country doesn't happen. They have a place in these stories."

While it seems like a major risk for Costner to fund "Horizon" himself, this isn't the first time he's done so.

Kevin Costner has mustache in Dances With Wolves movie

Kevin Costner carried an American flag in a still from "Dances With Wolves." (Tig Productions)

Costner put up his own money to fund the 1990 movie "Dances with Wolves," "The Postman" in 1997 and "Black or White" in 2014. 

Out of the three projects, "Dances with Wolves" was the most critically acclaimed, earning Costner two Academy Awards for best director and best picture and a nomination for best actor in a leading role.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending