Kevin Costner, ex Christine attend divorce depositions in Santa Barbara ahead of hearings

Kevin Costner and estranged wife Christine Baumgartner were pictured heading into law offices Saturday in Santa Barbara, California.

The former couple — who were not seen together but arrived at the same legal center — is gearing up for another hurdle in their divorce battle with a two-day hearing at the end of the month.

Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner in May after 18 years of marriage citing "irreconcilable differences." The estranged couple has three children together. Costner has three children with ex-wife, Cindy Silva, and one son from a previous relationship.

A judge ruled in July that the "Yellowstone" actor must pay Baumgartner $129,755 monthly in child support.

KEVIN COSTNER CLAIMS EX AVOIDING DIVORCE DISCUSSIONS, REQUESTS MONETARY SANCTIONS

Costner arrived for the legal discussions wearing a casual white button-down shirt with matching slacks, and carried a khaki-colored pullover in his hand.

KEVIN COSTNER ‘BLOWN AWAY’ BY TAYLOR SWIFT CONCERT: ‘I’M OFFICIALLY A SWIFTIE'

The "Field of Dreams" star wore his signature Ray-Ban wayfarer sunglasses over his eyes while walking through the downtown area of the affluent community.

Baumgartner, a former purse designer, wore a sharp red ribbed blouse with black slacks and matching heels. She carried a black bag across her shoulder and held onto a khaki leather tote.

Christine has often been pictured attending hearings for the divorce case at the Santa Barbara County courthouse. Costner has relied on his legal team, thus far, to represent him in court.

Earlier this month, Costner filed documents requesting Baumgartner admit to the validity of their premarital agreement (PMA.) A six-day trial is scheduled for November specifically to address the PMA.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Documents obtained by Fox News Digital show a "memorandum of points and authorities" which state that the Petitioner (Christine) "refused in bad faith to make known her contentions regarding the parties' premarital agreement by refusing to admit or deny requests for admissions and answer form interrogatory No. 17.1."

"Christine avoids answering many of the Requests for Admission ("RFAs") based on the claim that the ordinary words used, words like "understood" and "negotiation" are too vague," the docs stated.

In addition, the "Yellowstone" actor requested Christine pay "reasonable attorneys' fees and costs incurred" in the amount of $14,237.50. The Request for Order (RFO) asked a Santa Barbara court to establish a response from Christine within seven calendar days of the hearing date in November.

Costner's legal team, headed by celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, argued that Christine could have answered questions about the premarital agreement during the discovery in May, which was designed to "elicit her contentions as to the validity of the PMA."

KEVIN COSTNER, ARIANA GRANDE, SOFIA VERGARA FACE DIVORCE: EXPERTS REVEAL WHY CELEB SPLITS DOMINATE SUMMER

They also argued the $14,237.50 monetary sanctions requested to be paid by Christine are required due to "misuses of the discovery process, which include failing to respond to discovery, making an evasive response to discovery and opposing without substantial justification a motion to compel discovery."

"Four months into this matter, and three months away from the commencement of the trial on the validity of the PMA, Christine refuses to make known all of her contentions regarding the validity of the PMA, " the documents stated.

"The objections she has mustered in an effort to not disclose her contentions are frivolous. She says she does not understand words like ‘understood’ or ‘negotiation,’ so she cannot answer this discovery."

A judge ruled in July that Christine could not take any items from the $145 million Carpinteria, Calif. compound they once shared before moving out, per their premarital agreement.

"Christine shall be permitted to remove her toiletries, clothing, hand bags and jewelry from Kevin’s Beach Club Road residence," according to the judge's ruling, obtained by Fox News Digital.

A new hearing date was scheduled for Sept. 6, in addition to the multiple dates already on the court's calendar for finalizing child custody arrangements and premarital agreement validity.