Kevin Costner to pay $129,000 in monthly child support, judge's tentative ruling says

FIRST ON FOX: Christine Baumgartner will receive half of her requested $250,000 monthly child support from Kevin Costner in a tentative ruling set by a judge Tuesday.

In documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Judge Thomas Anderle made interim rulings that Baumgartner will receive $129,755 per month in child support.

Costner will be required to pay $200,000 in attorney's fees and $100,000 in forensic costs.

The estranged couple will each be required to pay 50% of their three children's health care expenses, sports and extracurricular activities.

Payments will be made on the "first of each month," with "credit for sums paid between July 1 and July 12," per court documents.

Baumgartner initially requested $248,000 per month in child support, or "in the alternative, at the guideline rate of $217,300 per month, payable on the first day of each month." She also requested that Costner fully cover their children's private school tuition, 100% of their health care expenses, extracurricular activities and sports.

In documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Baumgartner first filed for divorce from the "Field of Dreams" actor on May 1, citing "irreconcilable differences." The date of separation was listed as April 11, 2023.

The "Dances With Wolves" star and Baumgartner both filed for joint custody of their three children: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14 and Grace, 13. A hearing is set for July 12 in the custody case.

Her request that the court order Costner's payments to be made by automatic transfer is denied, per court documents.

Christopher C. Melcher, celebrity lawyer and partner at Walzer, Melcher & Yoda, told Fox News Digital that while it appears to be a large sum of money, the tentative ruling is "another defeat for Christine."

"Under the tentative ruling, Christine will receive one-half of the amount she was requesting. In that sense, it is another defeat for Christine but no one should be complaining about getting $129,755 per month in child support," he said.

"It is an outrageous sum of money, but Kevin has an unbelievable lifestyle and the law allows for child support, so the mother can maintain the same standard of living for the children."