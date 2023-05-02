Kevin Costner's wife Christine files for divorce after 18 years of marriage
'Yellowstone' star Kevin Costner and estranged wife Christine have three children together
Kevin Costner and wife Christine are divorcing.
The "Yellowstone" star's representative confirmed to Fox News Digital that the couple, who have been married for 18 years, are ending their relationship.
"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," Costner's rep said.
"We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."
Kevin, who celebrated his 68th birthday in January, and Christine, 49, married on his ranch in Aspen, Colorado in September 2004. They have three sons together.
He was previously married to Cindy Silva for 16 years, and had two daughters and one son with his ex-wife.
Costner also has one son with Bridget Rooney.
