Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Kevin Costner's wife Christine files for divorce after 18 years of marriage

'Yellowstone' star Kevin Costner and estranged wife Christine have three children together

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for May 2 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for May 2

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Kevin Costner and wife Christine are divorcing.

The "Yellowstone" star's representative confirmed to Fox News Digital that the couple, who have been married for 18 years, are ending their relationship.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," Costner's rep said.

‘YELLOWSTONE’ FANS BEG KEVIN COSTNER FOR FILMING UPDATE AS HE PROMOTES NEW MOVIE

Kevin Costner attends red carpet with wife Christine.

Kevin Costner's estranged wife, Christine, filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage. (Getty Images)

"We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

‘YELLOWSTONE’ STAR KEVIN COSTNER, WIFE CHRISTINE BAUMGARTNER'S LOVE STORY: WHAT TO KNOW

Kevin, who celebrated his 68th birthday in January, and Christine, 49, married on his ranch in Aspen, Colorado in September 2004. They have three sons together. 

He was previously married to Cindy Silva for 16 years, and had two daughters and one son with his ex-wife. 

Kevin Costner wears white tuxedo with black bow tie to Oscars party with wife Christine Baumgartner

Kevin Costner and estranged wife Christine have three sons together. (Dimitrios Kambouris)

Costner also has one son with Bridget Rooney.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

Trending