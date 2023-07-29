Kevin Costner enjoys Aspen vacation while estranged wife Christine moves out

Kevin Costner was spotted vacationing in Colorado on Friday as his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner moves out of their former shared home.

Baumgartner was ordered by the court to move out of the Carpinteria, California, home by July 31. U-Hauls and moving trucks were photographed outside the Beach Road residence Friday as the moving deadline approaches.

Judge Thomas Anderle ruled July 14 that Baumgartner cannot take items from the home as she moves into a new space in response to a petition filed by Costner. The judge ruled Baumgartner could only remove "toiletries, clothing, hand bags and jewelry" from the $145 million estate. Baumgartner can take other property if there is written agreement or a court order.

Costner's petition, filed July 13, insisted that Baumgartner has $1.5 million at her disposal, which is "plenty of money to buy furniture, pots and pans and dishes." Baumgartner's legal team slammed the ex parte hearing as a smear campaign by Costner's team.

"Clearly Kevin is angry about the court's recent ruling on the child support and fee request, and his legal team is using this ex parte hearing as an opportunity to play the press and smear Christine," Baumgartner's objection, also filed July 13, read. Baumgartner claimed to have provided photographs and a list of items she planned to take.

The objection claimed that Costner was "concerned Christine would take too many pots and pans – a complaint quite trivial given his 2022 income of about $24,000,000 and claimed net worth of about $200,000,000 (which we believe is understated)."

Meanwhile, Costner was spotted vacationing with the couple's three children – shortly after they returned from Hawaii with Baumgartner.

The move and vacation come as the estranged couple prepares for another set of court hearings regarding child support. Judge Anderle originally gave Baumgartner $129,755 in monthly child support. Costner and Baumgartner will each be required to pay for 50% of their three children's health care expenses, sports and extracurricular activities.

However, a new set of court hearings will determine if the number should be increased or decreased.

Costner and Baumgartner will also go to trial over the validity and enforceability of the pre-marital agreement (PMA) in November.

Baumgartner initially filed for divorce from Costner on May 1. The purse designer cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split after 18 years of marriage. The date of separation was listed as April 11, 2023.

