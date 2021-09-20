Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Kevin Bacon reveals wife Kyra Sedgwick has bejeweled lace underwear with his initials: 'Full of surprises'

The actress previously admitted that the 'Footloose' performer had given her a bikini wax during the pandemic quarantine

By Hannah Southwick | New York Post
This thong is certainly less than six degrees separate from Kevin Bacon

Bacon quite literally put wife Kyra Sedgwick’s dirty laundry on Instagram Sunday, posting a photo of a blue lace thong with "I [heart] KB" spelled out in crystals.

"Sometimes doing laundry can be fun and full of surprises," he wrote, snapping a photo of the personalized panties atop a washing machine. 

"Thanks for airing my dirty laundry," Sedgwick commented on her husband’s cheeky pic, prompting him to reply with a heart.

KEVIN BACON SAID QUARANTINE ‘TESTED’ HIS MARRIAGE TO KYRA SEDGWICK: ‘WE WERE REALLY ISOLATED’

Kevin Bacon revealed wife Kyra Sedgwick has a set of lace underwear with his initials.

Kevin Bacon revealed wife Kyra Sedgwick has a set of lace underwear with his initials. (Photo by Steve Jennings/WireImage    )

Followers were amused by the "Footloose" star’s snap, with many pointing out the reflection of Bacon’s face in the laundry knob, which one called "Artsy AF."

Others joked that the underwear could be a tribute to a different famous "KB," with one writing, "Ken Burns?" while another added, "I am a fan of Kim Basinger too."

KYRA SEDGWICK SAYS HUSBAND KEVIN BACON GAVE HER A BIKINI WAX DURING QUARANTINE

"I think those should be hand washed!" a different commenter quipped of the monogrammed lace.

The superstar couple, who celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary earlier this month, certainly seem closer than ever.

The superstar couple, who celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary earlier this month, certainly seem closer than ever. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

In January, Sedgwick revealed that she let her husband give her a bikini wax during quarantine because he is "incredibly handy" and "knows how to fix stuff."

KEVIN BACON REVEALS HE HAD TO RETURN KYRA SEDGWICK’S ENGAGEMENT RING BECAUSE SHE DIDN’T LIKE IT

The pair instead ended up in a sticky situation, which Bacon later called "really, frighteningly dangerous" despite him being "cocky enough to think [he] can probably learn to do anything."

KEVIN BACON OPENS UP ON HIS MARRIAGE TO KYRA SEDGWICK: 'I FOUND SOMEONE I WAS MEANT TO BE WITH'

No doubt Bacon was happy to be on laundry duty instead this time.

