Kenneth Tsang, 'Die Another Day' actor, found dead while quarantining in Chinese hotel

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang, known for his roles in "Rush Hour 2" and "Die Another Day," has died while quarantining in a Chinese hotel, according to local media reports.

Tsang had been undergoing seven days of quarantine after returning from Singapore on Monday and was found collapsed on the floor of his hotel room by staff on Wednesday, according to the South China Morning Post and other media.

The South China Morning Post said Tsang was 87, but other sources gave his age as 86.

No cause of death has been released, but local media reported Tsang had tested negative for coronavirus and had no underlying medical conditions.

HONG KONG TO LOOSEN COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS

The actor was best known internationally for his action roles in the 2002 James Bond film "Die Another Day," John Woo’s "The Killer" in 1989, "Rush Hour 2" in 2001, starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker, and 1998′s "The Replacement Killers" alongside Chow Yun-Fat and Mira Sorvino.

Born in Shanghai, Tsang began acting after obtaining an architecture degree at the University of California, Berkeley, making his debut in 1955. In 1969 alone, he was credited in more than 20 movies and continued working up to the time of his death.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Tsang was married three times and had a son with his first wife, Lan Di, and a daughter with his second wife, Barbara Tang.

Hong Kong has been dealing with a surge in coronavirus since January after the omicron variant was passed around the city. Strict COVID-19 restrictions have been put in place.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of April 21, restaurants were allowed to stay open until 10 p.m. with four customers per table. Beauty parlors, gyms, theme parks, cinemas and other businesses were allowed to reopen with 50% capacity, according to city officials.

The city also requires all inbound travelers to undergo quarantine for up to 14 days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.