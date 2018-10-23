Kendra Wilkinson tells her critics her boobs were the 'best investment'

Former Playboy model Kendra Wilkinson had some words for those social media trolls who have given her "s---" for her breasts over the years.

On Tuesday, the mother of two shared a photo and a long message with those who have called her out for her chest.

"I get a lot of s--- for my boobs," Wilkinson's post began. "Here's the true story. I don't get dressed or have any intentions on using the boobs to get a man or attention. I throw on clothes, get ready for the day like everyone."

Wilkinson went on to explain the backstory of her chest, letting followers know that she couldn't "care less" about what others think.

"I first got my boobs done at 18 because i was and am an athlete [and] Tom boy (sic) [and] i felt that i wanted to do something to make MYSELF feel more like a chick BEFORE playboy was even an option," she explained. "[The boob job] ended up being the best investment of my life but at the end of the day I'm still that Tom boy (sic) who can care less what a man thinks."

She continued, "I try not to look like I'm flaunting them because i really don't. They are just on me [and] apart (sic) of me," Kendra continued. "To shame or make a woman feel bad for having boobs [and] wearing a tank top is not ok [and] haters should be the ones asking themselves 'why am i hating on a woman for having boobs'. . I don't know what the hell plays into some people's minds."

In addition to addressing the gossip surrounding her chest, Hugh Hefner's ex shared a lot of personal details following her divorce from Hank Baskett. The reality star, who has always been candid with her fans, opened up about the struggles she dealt with during her highly publicized divorce.

“For the first time in my life i feel fear. I’ve never been so alone. Letting go of my past life n being able to form a new one is a brutal process,” wrote the 33-year-old in a post from August. “I do feel like i have to look at this as being reborn in order to truly understand when all i want to do is revive my past life.”

Wilkinson filed for divorce from Baskett in April citing irreconcilable differences. The reality star told fans she had officially signed the divorce papers on Oct. 15 officially ending her nine-year marriage.

"Signed my last divorce paper Friday. Brutal," Kendra tweeted. "I gave it all i got. Truly did. Im beyond proud of myself!! Fought to save til the last second. Oh well. Life goes on. Bye lol."