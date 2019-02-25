Kendall Jenner wears jaw-dropping dress to Oscars after party

Kendall Jenner left little to the imagination while wearing a jaw-dropping dress to an after party following the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday night.

The sleeveless black gown featured two panels hanging down from the front and back, showing her legs from the hips. Jenner, 23, sported the outfit to a Vanity Fair Oscar party at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills.

Jenner’s sister, Kim Kardashian, wore an equally-shocking dress earlier this month to the Hollywood Beauty Awards that featured a thigh-high slit.

Jenner was named the highest-paid model of 2018 for the second year in a row, according to Forbes.