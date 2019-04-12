Justin Bieber posts Kendall Jenner, Coachella throwback photo before festival kicks off

Justin Bieber was reminiscing about music festivals past on Instagram recently as the start of Coachella 2019 approached.

The 25-year-old singer posted a picture Thursday from the fest back in 2015, when he went with Kendall Jenner.

“Coachella better be this good this year,” Bieber captioned the Instagram post, tagging Jenner.

Bieber and Jenner reportedly spent time at the music festival with Bieber’s now-wife, Hailey Baldwin, who is also friends with Jenner, according to People. Back in 2015, there was speculation Bieber and Jenner were in a relationship, E News reported.

Jenner and Baldwin were quick to comment on Bieber’s throwback post.

“HAHA i’m dead,” Jenner commented.

“Hahahahahaha this pic gets me every time,” Baldwin wrote.

This year, Coachella is set to take place over the weekends of April 12 and 19.

The list of performers for this year's festival includes Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Chvrches, Khalid, Gucci Gang, Zedd and Weezer, among many others.

Solange Knowles was supposed to be among the list of performers, but festival organizers announced on Sunday night she was canceling her performances on both Saturdays due to “major production delays.”

Solange made a guest appearance last year during her sister, Beyonce Knowles', set. The sudden cancellation upset some fans, who were looking forward to the singer performing songs from her new album, “When I Get Home,” released in March.

Fox News’ Katherine Lam and Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.