Kelsea Ballerini to join 'The Voice' as fifth coach

NBC's "The Voice" is making changes, and they've brought in country's Kelsea Ballerini to help shake things up.

The "Peter Pan" hitmaker revealed on Monday (Sept. 10) that she'll be joining Season 15 of the show as a bonus coach for the series' new "Comeback Stage."

"Y'all, I have been so excited to share that I'm joining the NBC The Voice family this fall as the 5th coach for the first ever Comeback Stage," Ballerini says in an Instagram post.

"It's been such a new, fulfilling challenge and I've been beyond inspired by the artists I've gotten to meet and work with. I can't wait for you to fall in love with them."

The Comeback Stage is a brand-new concept for the singing competition show and is actually a separate show that will air on YouTube, "The Voice" app, Instagram TV, Facebook and NBC.com on the same day of the television broadcast.

Ballerini will mentor six artists who auditioned for "The Voice," but couldn't quite get the red chairs to turn during the Blind Auditions portion of the competition. These lucky comeback artists will compete for a chance to enter "The Voice's" main competition show when the live rounds showcase the Top 13 come November.

Season 15's core coaches are Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson. Last month, it was announced that Keith Urban and Thomas Rhett will act as coaches' advisors during the Battle Rounds.

Season 15 of "The Voice" starts on Sept. 24.