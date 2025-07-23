Megan Moroney makes waves in blue bikini and cross necklace during summer boat day

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Megan Moroney is soaking up the summer sun.

The 27-year-old country singer posted a carousel of photos to her Instagram, featuring her onstage performing, as well as photos of her fans in the stands and her with her friends.

One of the photos featured the "I'm Not Pretty" singer taking a break from life on the road to enjoy some fun in the sun as she posed for a picture in a strapless blue bikini while on a boat.

In the photo, Moroney can be seen looking off in the distance, as she sits on the boat, having accessorized the look with a few bracelets, a cross necklace and a pair of sunglasses. She completed the look by styling her hair in two French braids.

Another one of the photos featured a shirt with "Megan Moroney is my daddy" written on it, which caught the eyes of many of her fans in the comments section, who wrote, "daddy shirt for the win," and "need the megan moroney is my daddy shirt stat."

Fans also couldn't help but also compliment her in the comments section, writing "So beautiful," "STUNNINGGGG 💙💙💙💙" and "You're soo beautiful 💙💙."

Moroney had her big break in 2023 when she released her successful debut album, "Lucky," quickly following that up with her second album, "Am I Okay?" just one year later.

Fans had a special interest in Mornoney's love life following rumors she was dating country superstar, Morgan Wallen. The rumors began after she released her hit single, "Tennessee Orange," which references the University of Tennessee football team, who Wallen is known to be a big supporter of.

"It was never a relationship," she said on an episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in July 2024. "Here's what I'll tell you though, because I haven't told anyone this ever. [He] and I met in 2020. [Fellow country artist] Jon Langston actually introduced us. I was a senior in college – COVID hadn't happened yet, his ‘Dangerous’ album wasn't even out yet. So, we were friends for a long time."

"We were friends for a long time. We were not just friends. And now we're friends," she added.

She elaborated on her relationship status during an interview with Fox News Digital in July 2024, explaining that at the time she was very busy in her career and didn't have time for a relationship.

Aside from her busy schedule, Moroney also admitted she wasn't "emotionally available" enough for a serious relationship at the time.

"I think because I'm not emotionally available, like, I am not ready to find someone that I want to marry right now, because that's just not in even the top ten things in my brain right now," she explained. "So it's just like, let's not waste anyone's time. Let's just not date right now because there's that point."