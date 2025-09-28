Kelsea Ballerini posts September Instagram dump featuring bikini photos and mountain adventures

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kelsea Ballerini is saying goodbye to September.

The 32-year-old country superstar posted a series of photos on Instagram, in which she can be seen enjoying time with her friends and family, captioning the post, "the last of september 🍁."

One of the photos features Ballerini and a friend standing in a hot tub in matching black bikinis. In the photo, the two could be seen holding up a plate of food and a glass of wine, as Ballerini playfully takes a bite.

Also included in the post are multiple photos of her and a group of girls posing on cowboy hats, boots and flannels on a mountainside with picturesque views behind them, as well as photos of her dog, Dibs, including one of him wearing a cone.

"You stay glowing mamas ✨ love you, mean it 🫶🏼🫶🏼," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another added, "We love to see you thriving 🥹." A third added, "This dump is such a vibe! 🤩."

Other fans were concerned about her dog, wishing him well in the comments. One fan wrote, "Dibby is so strong we love him❤️," and another added, "Dibby is the STRONGEST boy."

Ballerini recently made headlines when news broke that she and actor Chase Stokes broke up after nearly three years of dating. The two went public with their relationship in April 2023 at the CMT Awards, after first sparking romance rumors in January of that year.

The singer's rep confirmed the news to People magazine . "They’re two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work, but ultimately couldn’t. It happens."

The "Cowboys Cry Too" singer began dating Stokes in December 2022. In an October 2023 interview with Neon, Ballerini revealed that she first connected with the actor when she sent him a flirtatious direct message on Instagram.

Their split confused fans as just two days prior, Stokes posted a birthday shout-out to Ballerini on his Instagram featuring photos of the two of them together as well as some of her on her own.

"Although you keep saying you’re not excited for 32, id say I’m lookin forward to more of this," he wrote in the caption. "Happy birthday my love ❤️."

Prior to her relationship with Stokes, Ballerini was married to musician Morgan Evans. They were married for about five years, from December 2017 to November 2022.

"There were separations. There was years of couples therapy. There was like, many a night of sleeping on the couch," she said during an appearance on "Call Her Daddy" in February 2023. "I don't think it was the first night, but it was a night where I was like, 'This is not what I want.'"