Larry the Cable Guy on how the current comedy landscape 'sucks': 'Grow a set and get over it'

Larry the Cable Guy is sharing how he feels about the current comedy landscape.

The 57-year-old appeared on "People Now" on Friday to promote his first solo stand-up comedy special in over a decade, titled "Remain Seated," and during the interview, he weighed in on the cancel culture comedians are now faced with.

"Well, I think that the comedy environment sucks," he told the outlet. "I mean if you're not free to tell jokes, it's ridiculous."

"My crowd doesn't care, my crowd wants to laugh and enjoy themselves," he continued. "I haven't really changed anything. I think it does stink though."

For the Nebraska native personally, he said that the current environment has only affected his act when it comes to social media.

"I think the only thing it's affected as far as my act goes, is if I want to tweet a joke out, or something, you used to if you thought of a funny joke, you just wrote the joke down, send it out," he explained. "Now you have this little voice in your head going: 'Well, should I send this one? Should I not? Do I want to put up with the hassle?'"

"Just the fact that you have to stop and think that, I think is ridiculous," he said, adding that he "never thought" he "would see the day that would happen."

Larry, whose real name Daniel Whitney, said he does comedy the way "you're supposed to."

"If I think it's funny, if my audience will think it's funny, then I'll do the joke, you know?" he told People Now. "I've always run under the pretenses of if you don't like the comedian and you don't think that he's funny then don't go to his show, don't buy his stuff -- that's how it works."

"We've gone from, 'That guy's offensive, I'm never going to go see him again' -- OK -- to 'I don't like that guy, I'm going to call that comedy club, making sure he never comes there to work again. I think that's offensive,'" he said.

"I mean holy smokes, really? We've gone that far where you're really going to do that? You're going to ban somebody because you didn't like the joke they told? That's 4-year-old garbage. It's like, grow a set and get over it," Larry said of the especially trying time for comedians, which has seen some lambasted in recent years for taking jokes too far, while others have lost major gigs due to their loose lips given the current climate.

Last month, the famed comedian opened up about his special -- which is now streaming -- to Fox News, promising that it will bring the public what it needs the most: "good ol' fashioned" belly laughter.

"It's the same good ol' stuff, the same ol' funny one-liners and I haven't really strayed from that," Larry told Fox News at the time. "My specials are a blast. It's a setup-punch-setup-punch format. What's in the trailer is what fans are going to see for an hour and 10 minutes -- just one [joke] after another."

As for why Larry hadn't released a solo special in over ten years? He was "hanging with my kids and being a good dad," he said.

