Kelly Rowland says she would 'torture' herself over Beyoncé comparisons

Kelly Rowland is opening up about her time sharing the spotlight with one of the world's biggest pop stars.

The "Coffee" singer, 39, was part of the musical trio known as Destiny's Child, whose most famous lineup included Michelle Williams and Beyoncé, the latter of whom has found massive success in her solo career.

Rowland currently serves as a coach on "The Voice" in Australia, where she was able to connect with contestant Chris Sebastian over his struggles being overshadowed by his older brother.

Sebastian admitted that "identity's been a real weird thing for" him as he's navigated a career in music alongside his brother, Guy Sebastian, an Australian pop star and a current coach on the show.

"I know this feeling. Can you imagine what it’s like being in a group with Beyoncé?" the singer said. "I would just torture myself in my head. Like, I can’t wear this dress because they’re going to say it’s like B. Or, I can’t have a song like that because it sounds too much like B."

Eventually, Rowland realized that no matter how she tried to avoid it, fans are "gonna compare anyways."

"There was a whole decade, if I am being completely honest, a decade, where it was like the elephant in the room ..." Rowland recounted.

While she may not make headlines as often as Beyoncé, Rowland has carved out a successful career for herself, which includes multiple solo records, a Grammy award -- not to mention having won several with Destiny's Child -- and a successful acting career.

The singer previously spoke to Fox News about balancing her life at home with her ambitious career.

"I'm still learning [how to balance my life]," she told Fox News."Because even when I'm home for a long time, and I'm enjoying it, I kinda feel like I'm home too much. And, of course, when I'm out touring or performing, I'm also missing my son. I'm still figuring out the balance of it all."

Keeping Rowland grounded is her "faith, family, and being grateful for fans."

"I call it the three F's," she explained. "They have really just kept me grounded and kept me believing in times when I didn't understand myself."

