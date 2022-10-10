Kelly Rizzo remembers late husband Bob Saget nine months after his death: 'Feels like forever'

Kelly Rizzo remembered her late husband Bob Saget nine months after his death on Sunday with a sweet Instagram post.

"9 months without him," she wrote alongside a clip of the happy couple participating in a "couple's challenge" video. "It feels like forever and also one day all at the same time. I love looking back on these videos to see how much joy and silliness and fun and love we shared. The pain and grief ebbs and flows and I still have some days that just suck and there are days that are lighter now too. But every day there is a palpable hole where he used to be. But at the same time he left behind SO much residual love and laughter that he still feels so near and present. It’s all quite an enigma. As our anniversary nears later this month, I’ll share more thoughts, but for now I’ll leave you with this silly video. We had a blast making these. Miss you and love you so much, honey."

Saget passed away on January 9 at the age of 65. He was found unresponsive in an Orlando, Florida, hotel room.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department confirmed Saget's death on social media, saying it found no signs of foul play or drug use.

Following his death, Rizzo paid tribute to her late husband following his funeral on her Instagram.

"After much reflection this week, I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH," she wrote.

Saget and Rizzo tied the knot in 2018.