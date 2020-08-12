Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola says 'thirst trap' posts of Mark Consuelos are 'disgusting'

Although Kelly Ripa has no problem showing off her husband Mark Consuelos to the world on social media, her daughter Lola wishes she was a bit more reserved.

The former soap star, 49, her actor husband, also 49, and their three children recently appeared in People magazine's family issue, which included a video of Ripa and her 19-year-old daughter Lola answering a series of questions about their relationship.

The video kicked off with Lola naming a trait that she got from her mother: "The ability to welcome people with open arms."

KELLY RIPA HITS BACK AT CRITICS WHO SAYS SHE, RYAN SEACREST HAVE A 'LACK OF PERSONAL GROOMING' ON 'LIVE'

"You taught me that it doesn't matter who you come from, what your name is, you treat everyone with the same kindness and respect," she revealed. "Being able to look people in the eye and shake their hands and smile when you meet them."

Later in the video, Lola was asked to share something her mother posts on social media that she would never post herself.

"Something my mom posts on social media that I would never is the comments back to the haters," she said.

KELLY RIPA RECALLS REGIS PHILBIN TEACHING HER THIS LIFE LESSON: 'YOU HAVE TO BE WHO YOU ARE'

"That's why the people follow me," insisted Ripa, who has become known for her epic clap backs. "They want to see it."

"I understand, but I just don't even think you should give them the time of day," Lola responded.

The "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host noted her surprise over the fact that Lola didn't bring up the "thirst trap pictures" -- photos showing off one's physique -- of Consuelos.

"That's disgusting," Lola said plainly. "I block that out of my mind. I forgot you even did that."

With a chuckle, she added: "I don't even know if I follow you on Instagram still."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ripa is no stranger to showing off her beau on Instagram, most recently sharing a photo of Consuelos shirtless in a pool last month.

"Sunday vibes," said the caption. "#daddy."