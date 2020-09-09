Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos to produce two true crime movies with Lifetime

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are joining forces as executive producers for two movies set to premiere on the Lifetime Movie Network.

The projects are part of Lifetime’s 2020 series, “Ripped from the Headlines,” where guests and hosts discuss true crime events from the past.

It’s unclear what Ripa and Consuelos are going to examine in their two movies as the episodes are currently untitled. They are set to debut in 2021, according to a press release.

‘LIVE’ HOSTS KELLY RIPA, RYAN SEACREST RETURN TO SET AFTER 180 DAYS APART DUE TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Albert Bianchini will also serve as an executive producer with the actors.

“Kelly and Mark have been important voices in popular culture for the past twenty years and we are so incredibly pleased to have them become a part of the Lifetime family,” Paul Buccieri, Group President, A+E Networks, said.

KELLY RIPA'S DAUGHTER LOLA SAYS 'THIRST TRAP' POSTS OF MARK CONSUELOS ARE 'DISGUSTING'

Tanya Lopez, executive vice president of movies, limited series and original movie acquisitions, Lifetime & LMN said she is thrilled to welcome Ripa, Consuelos and their company into the Lifetime family.

"We feel like Kelly and Mark have our same sensibilities and instincts for good storytelling," she said. “We know our ripped from the headlines slate will be energized by their enthusiasm and we all look forward to bringing these timely stories to their fans.”

KELLY RIPA POSTS SHIRTLESS PIC OF HUSBAND MARK CONSUELOS: 'YOU’VE BEEN WARNED'

“As longtime true crime fans, there is nothing more thrilling than tuning into a Lifetime original movie,” Ripa, 49, and Consuelos, 49, declared in a joint statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ripa and Consuelos met in 1995 on the “All My Children” set as co-stars and got married the following year.