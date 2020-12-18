Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos developing 'All My Children' series

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are developing a prime-time version of "All My Children."

The soap opera star alums are teaming up for the project titled "Pine Valley," according to The Wrap.

The long-running "All My Children" originally ran on ABC from 1970-2011. It had a brief reboot on The Online Network in 2013.

According to the outlet, the Ripa-Consuelos-led version would tell the story of a young journalist with a secret agenda to "expose the dark and murderous history of Pine Valley only to become entangled in a feud between the Kane and Santos families."

Both Ripa and Consuelos had roles in the original "All My Children." Ripa played Hayley Vaughan from 1990-2002, and her real-life husband played Mateo Santos Sr. from 1995-2002. They both credit the show with jumpstarting their careers.

Ripa reflected on playing Hayley when she and Consuelos partook in Entertainment Weekly's #UnitedAtHome series with other "All My Children" cast members to raise awareness for coronavirus relief in May.

"I wasn't like everybody else on this panel — everybody else had jobs and careers and they were professional actors," she said at the rime. "I truly moved to New York and I was working at the Toy Fair and I auditioned sort of on a whim. I was originally dropping off other people's headshots, because [that was] my side hustle."

Ripa said because she was just beginning in her career, she went through "like six callbacks and two screen tests."

"I wound up getting the job. But it was really — I mean, talk about happy accidents. It really was a happy accident. It changed my life. It changed my entire life — not just my acting life, but changed the whole trajectory of my life," Ripa shared.

As for Consuelos, he said he had never worked as an actor before "so that was very exciting, to get a job."

"It was one of my first auditions. Similarly, I had to re-screen test a few times as well," he recalled.