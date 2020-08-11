Kelly Ripa hits back at critic who says she, Ryan Seacrest have a 'lack of personal grooming' on 'Live'

Kelly Ripa knows how to handle trolls.

On Monday, the former soap star, 49, took to Instagram to share a promo for the upcoming season of "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

In the clip, Ripa and her co-host Ryan Seacrest can be seen waking up and going about their morning routines in preparation for a day of shooting.

Included in the video is a shot of Ripa brushing her teeth rather robotically while wearing pajamas, which she poked fun at in the caption.

"I swear I don’t actually brush my teeth like that," read her caption. "#KellyandRyan returns this fall!"

A social media user took to the comments to share some not-so-nice thoughts about the show's hosts, who have been shooting from their respective homes because of the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns.

"The only issue I have with this show (and I watch daily since I am at home nowadays) is the lack of personal grooming," they wrote. "I mean it’s a nationally televised show. And I have to get dressed for every Zoom work call so why can’t you guys."

Always a quick wit and never one to leave a comment like that to go unnoticed, Ripa fired back at the critic with a joke.

"I’ll bring it up at the next meeting," she responded.

In May, a similar dust-up with a viewer occurred when viewers made comments about her looking shinier than usual during at-home tapings.

"I don’t care. I have a new outlook on life,” Ripa fired back in an interview with People. “Certain things don’t matter anymore and my appearance is one of those things that just don’t matter.”

Ripa’s co-host Ryan Seacrest, 45, relayed to the mother of three that “once in a while” viewers describe the pair as looking “shiny in our DIY show process,” eliciting quite the response from Ripa, who said the audience should be “lucky” they even got dressed for the at-home airings.

"First of all, let me just say, to people commenting about our appearance: How dare you and you’re lucky that we actually put clothes on,” she said. “It’s harder than you think to roll out of bed and come to a TV show.'"

"It’s a disaster!" Seacrest concurred.

In fact, Ripa is so over the self-glam process that she’s "this close to just pulling the laptop into the bed."

But rest assured Ripa is "not going to do that because I keep telling myself, 'You’re a professional and this is still a TV show and the days matter,'" she said. "It’s my mantra."

