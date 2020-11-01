Kelly Ripa celebrates daughter Lola’s first time voting in US election

Kelly Ripa is a proud mother of early voters.

The 50-year-old “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host shared an Instagram photo of her daughter Lola Consuelos, which appears to show her done with her civic duty.

Lola, 19, is a first-time voter, Ripa noted. The snapshot she shared with her 2.9 million followers shows Lola wearing a jacket, face mask and an “I Voted Early” sticker while she holds an umbrella.

"Couple of chips off the ol’ block 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #iamavoter (Lola’s first election!),” Ripa captioned her post while noting that she and her 23-year-old son had already cast their ballots.

“Michael and i voted a couple of days ago, but had to grab a pic of @theyoungestyung," she wrote.

Ripa included additional photos in her swipe-through post, which shows Michael holding up the same sticker and the complimentary stylus-pen that is being given to New York City voters who walk into polling places.

Ripa also made sure to add a photo of herself posing with her daughter while wearing an “I Voted” face mask as well as a solo mirror selfie that shows off her early voting sticker.

"Love this so much!!!!" Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos commented under her post.

Ripa and Consuelos’ famous friends also made it a point to leave supportive comments for the politically-engaged family.

"I still can’t believe you have two children old enough to vote -- how is that possible," actress Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote.

Similarly, TV personality Lisa Rinna wrote a simple hashtag in response: "#ProoudMommaMoment.”

“I love all you voting Consuelos!” Replied Ripa’s “Hope & Faith” co-star Faith Ford.

Ripa and Consuelos have another son, Joaquin, 17, who is not eligible to vote in this presidential election.