Kelly Osbourne exposes truth behind Sharon's suicide pact claim, hits back at Ozzy health rumors

Kelly Osbourne addressed rumors circulating about her father's health in a series of online posts.

The 40-year-old shut down the idea that Ozzy Osbourne and her mother, Sharon Osbourne, have a suicide pact.

"Stop making articles or posts about how you think my parents are having a suicide pact," she said in an Instagram story posted July 11, according to E! News. "That was bulls--t my mom said to get attention one time. And my dad’s not dying. Stop."

Sharon made a claim about euthanasia in 2017, saying she and Ozzy had come to the "same decision" after her father died from Alzheimer's.

"We believe 100 percent in euthanasia, so have drawn up plans to go to the assisted suicide flat in Switzerland if we ever have an illness that affects our brains. If Ozzy or I ever got Alzheimer's, that's it – we'd be off," she told The Mirror at the time.

Ozzy's daughter also set the record straight on rumors the rock legend is dying. Kelly took to social media to address a viral AI-generated video she claimed is making the rounds online.

"There's this video going around on social media, and it's supposed to be my dad, but it's AI," Kelly said in the July 11 Instagram story. "It has a voice like my dad's David Attenborough or something. And it starts out saying, 'I don't need a doctor to tell me that I'm going to die. I know I'm going to die.'"

"What the f--- is wrong with you people?" she continued. "Why would you spend your time making a video like this?"

Fox News Digital reached out to Kelly's representative for additional comment.

Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2003. However, he didn't speak publicly about his diagnosis until 2020.

The Black Sabbath frontman admitted that he couldn't walk anymore on a Jan. 29 episode of his Sirius XM show, "Ozzy Speaks." "I may be moaning about how I can’t walk, but I look down the road and there’s people that didn’t do half as much as me, and they didn’t make it," he said at the time.

In her July 11 post, Kelly also noted that Ozzy's mobility had declined.

"He's not dying," she emphasized. "Yes, he has Parkinson's, and yes, his mobility is completely different than it used to be, but he's not dying. What is wrong with you?"

Kelly shared her response Monday to a social media user who still insisted her father was dying.

"Believe me I fully understand how this works. Your message is incredibly rude," she wrote. "So firstly I want to tell you to go f--- yourself! He is not in stage 5!!! That is not the way his kind of Parkinson's works."

She added: "Stop watching AI generated content and stop perpetuating the bulls---. I don't really respond [to] messages such as this but you really pissed me off how dare you!"

