Kelly Osbourne says she 'almost died' after brother Jack Osbourne shot her with pellet gun

Kelly Osbourne is recalling a scary moment from her childhood.

During a recent episode of "The Osbournes" podcast, the TV personality opened up about the time her brother, Jack Osbourne, shot her with a pellet gun.

"You shot me!" Kelly said.

"I did shoot you," said Jack.

"And I almost died," Kelly added.

"Yeah but come on, what kind of gun was it?" mom, Sharon, asked.

"It was a pellet gun, but you can still kill someone with a pellet gun," said Jack.

"Mom, it went straight through my leg and out the other side," Kelly recalled. "It was like someone putting a hot poker through my leg really fast. But that wasn't what was painful about it. The most painful part … It was this tiny hospital in the middle of nowhere England in the '90s. Their X-ray machine wasn't working, so they got this long cue tip and wrapped it in gauze and dipped it in iodine and poked it through the hole to make sure there were no bits."

Jack admitted that the shooting hd been a complete "accident" that had happened while their parents, Sharon and Ozzy, were out of town.

"But listen, my fault as the guy operating the firearm, wasn’t technically the air rifle, and your fault for running in front of me while I was shooting," he added.

Jack recently competed on FOX's "Special Forces: World Toughest Test" before experiencing a health scare that required him to withdraw from the show.

In the show's second season last year, celebrities came together and underwent vigorous, military-style training. Unlike other competition shows, contestants were not voted off based on their performances, stars only leave voluntarily or due to injuries.

"When we started the show, you can't bring any personal items in, but I left my Garmin smartwatch on, and they never confiscated it," Osbourne previously told Fox News Digital. "They couldn't see it. We were always covered up in jackets or gloves, so you couldn't see it."

"So, I kind of snuck it in and was like keeping it on, like, the DL [downlow], and it isn't just a watch, but it tracks your heart rate, your oxygen, how many steps are taken. I ended up just kind of having it on me, and about two days before I went to the doctor, we were all laying around, and everyone was kind of sleeping or whatever, and I checked my watch and my heart rate was like 100 – my resting heart rate."

He continued, "I'm like, 'That's weird.' I was like, 'I'm just a little anxious, kind of fried and just on edge,' and then the next day, same thing – wasn't dipping below 100. Maybe the lowest I saw it was in the kind of low 90s, and then my watch sent me an alert, and it was like, 'Hey, your heart rate's abnormally high.' I guess it's some kind of mechanism within it, because my resting heart rate, when I sleep, my heart rate goes down to like high 40s, low 50s kind of thing."

After being forced to leave the show, Osbourne went home and visited his cardiologist and was on a heart monitor for two weeks to make sure his heart rate returned to a normal level, which it did, after a few days.

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash and Larry Fink contributed to this post.