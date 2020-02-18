Kelly Clarkson, Valerie Bertinelli slam body shamer on Twitter

Kelly Clarkson and Valerie Bertinelli are firing back at a Twitter user that criticized the "One Day at a Time" star's weight.

When Food Network Kitchen announced on Twitter that Bertinelli, 59, would be cooking live on their app this week, someone commented, "Awwww, so chubby."

Bertinelli took a screenshot of the comment and shared it on Twitter, along with a message for the commenter.

"Wow. Someone is always there to remind me to tidy up my negative thoughts some more," she wrote online. "Thank you for reminding me I’m so much more than my body. Have a blessed day."

Clarkson, 37, stepped up to the plate next, also slamming the online troll and supporting her famous pal.

"True power is recognizing the projection of others negativity & punching it square n the face w/all the positive, remarkable, intelligent, beautiful light that seeps from ur pores," said the "Breakaway" singer. "Pity people that speak ill of others because while some of us r dancing, the others r too afraid."

Last month, Bertinelli visited "Today," where she addressed her plans for weight loss.

"I just feel really positive about 2020," Bertinelli told Natalie Morales in the segment, according to Daily Mail. "I feel like it's a new dawn."

The actress said she's ready to take on some healthier habits and feel "joy" again.

"I want to lose a few pounds. I want to feel better about my life," she continued.

The Food Network star explained that she has been using food as a "numbing agent" -- a habit she wants to dispel.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.