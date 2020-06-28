Kelly Clarkson appears publicly for first time since divorce news

Kelly Clarkson has made her first public appearance since the news of her divorce was made public.

The 38-year-old singer filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock earlier this month and has now been seen supporting a good cause.

Clarkson appeared during a telethon for Project Angel Food, a Los Angeles-based meal delivery organization for the needy.

The telethon, which was shared on Facebook on Thursday, raised nearly $697,000 for the organization, which has seen a spike in need among the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Clarkson made a brief appearance to offer support for Project Angel Food.

“Hey what’s up, Project Angel Food. I just wanted you to know how awesome you all are for the way that you’ve led with love during this whole pandemic,” the singer said in a virtual message. “You’ve kept the doors open for people who are most vulnerable to the virus, those who are older and those who are struggling with life-threatening illness. Because of you, they’ve never had to miss a meal. You’ve worked your tails off every single day to make that happen. It’s a really beautiful thing.”

She then dedicated her forthcoming performance to the organization and concluded: “I want to dedicate this song to y’all. Keep leading in love, alright?”

The singer performed a live version of U2’s megahit “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” spliced with black-and-white images from protests.

“Almost didn’t want to cover that one,” she admitted after the song. “That’s a classic.”

Several other stars made appearances in the telethon, including Sharon Stone, Lisa Rinna, Elton John, Olivia Newton-John and many more, as People magazine noted.

Just a day earlier, Clarkson nabbed a Daytime Emmy for her work on “The Kelly Clarkson Show" and thanked her estranged husband in a tweet after the win.

“Thank you so much to @BBlackstock for believing in me & convincing me to do @KellyClarksonTV show and @lifeofT for being the greatest friend/assistant,” she wrote.