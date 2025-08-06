Kelly Clarkson postpones remaining Las Vegas shows for family crisis involving ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kelly Clarkson has postponed additional shows from her Las Vegas residency.

"Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas," the "Since U been Gone" singer captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday. "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father [ex-husband Brandon Blackstock] has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them."

"I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding," she concluded.

Representatives for Clarkson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Last month, Clarkson postponed the opening of her residency hours before it was about to begin.

"Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions - The Las Vegas Residency," which was announced in February, was originally scheduled to kick off at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace July 4. There were 18 performances scheduled through Nov. 15.

Just hours before she was supposed to hit the stage, the singer took to Instagram and announced she would be postponing the show in an effort to protect her voice.

"We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans," the 43-year-old wrote . "I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow’s opening at Caesars.

"The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice," Clarkson shared. "I want the shows to be perfect for y’all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve.

"The show is truly incredible," Clarkson continued. "The musicians and singers are outstanding, and I want us all to start out strong. I can’t wait to be back next weekend and show y’all what we’ve been working on."

In March, the "Since U Been Gone" songstress marked a major milestone with her 1,000th episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

That same month, Clarkson was absent for nearly two weeks while a variety of celebrities acted as guest hosts. She returned on March 18 only to have another guest host take her place the following day. She returned for the March 20 episode.

Clarkson’s 1,000th episode came after she'd endured a tumultuous few years, navigating a highly publicized divorce from Blackstock. The divorce was settled in 2022, and Clarkson received primary physical custody of their two children, River and Remington.

This story is developing.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this post.