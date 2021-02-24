Jill Biden gives Kelly Clarkson advice on healing after a divorce: 'Things will get better'

Kelly Clarkson has received advice on divorce from First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

Clarkson is in the middle of a divorce from Brandon Blackstock, who also worked as her manager. The "American Idol" alum, 38, and Blackstock share two children together: River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4.

As of late, the split has been marred with back-and-forth accusations of financial faults.

Biden, on the other hand, was married to a man named Bill Stevenson from 1970-1975 before marrying Joe Biden in 1977.

During Wednesday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Dr. Biden opened up about her own divorce and offered words of encouragement to the singer, who has been open about the difficulties of divorce.

"This is what I would say to you if I were your mother. My mother always said, 'Things are going to look better tomorrow and if you can take one day at a time ... things will get better," Biden, 69, said. "I look back on it now and I think, 'You know if I hadn't gotten divorced, I never would have met Joe.'"

Additionally, Jill said she "wouldn't have the beautiful family I have now" had she not split from her first husband. Dr. Biden shares her 39-year-old daughter Ashley with the President, who had three children from a previous marriage.

President Biden lost his daughter Naomi in a car accident when she was just 1. The crash also killed his first wife, Neilia.

President Biden and Neilia also had a son Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015. They also have a son, Hunter, 51.

"I really think things happen for the best," Dr. Biden added. "... Over time, you heal and you're going to be surprised and I can't wait until that day comes for you and you're going to call me up and you're going to say, 'Hey Jill, you were right.'"

On a past episode of the show, Clarkson briefly addressed her split, calling divorce "horrible."

"There are so many hard parts," she said at the time. "The hardest for me is the kids, that's the hardest for me. I think, as women especially, we're trained ... to take it all on and you can deal with it and you're fine, but it's your babies that you worry about."