Kelly Clarkson has emergency surgery hours after hosting BBMAs

Just hours after hosting the Billboard Music Awards Wednesday, Kelly Clarkson underwent an appendectomy, saying in a tweet, “Bye bye appendix!”

Clarkson wrote that she broke "down in tears from pain" backstage and left Las Vegas immediately for Los Angeles where she went under the knife at Cedars-Sinai the next morning.

KELLY CLARKSON ADDRESSES CARRIE UNDERWOOD 'FEUD' RUMORS, CLAPS BACK AT TABLOID WITH HILARIOUS REPLY

She thanked the hospital staff and reassured fans she is “feeling awesome now.”

This is the singer’s second year hosting the show where she sang several nominated songs and later performed her latest hit “Broken & Beautiful.”

Clarkson had been suffering severe stomach pain the entire week before her surgery, Entertainment Tonight reported.