Kelly Clarkson ruined 'Frozen' for her daughter: 'I pretty much crushed her dreams'

Kelly Clarkson revealed she spoiled the magic of "Frozen" for her daughter, River Rose.

The 36-year-old singer, who plays the lead role of Moxy in the upcoming animated film “UglyDolls,” told Entertainment Tonight how she inadvertently ruined Disney’s “Frozen” for her daughter.

"I pretty much crushed her dreams. I didn't really realize what I was doing," the "American Idol" alum told ET. I was explaining to her, because she was confused, and I said, 'It's my voice. Like, you know, like how Elsa and Anna, there's a person that plays Elsa and Anna?' And I didn't get what I was doing!"

KELLY CLARKSON TO HOST NEW DAYTIME TALK SHOW THAT 'BREAKS WITH TRADITION'

River Rose did not realize that characters like Elsa and Anna were not real people—that is until her mother broke the news.

The “Since U Been Gone” singer said she felt “horrible” about the whole ordeal.

"I saw her little face, and I just saw the wheels spinning, and it was like, 'Oh no! But isn't it exciting that you can meet the real girl that plays Elsa?' I was like, let's flip this into a positive!"

KELLY CLARKSON JOKES ABOUT HOLIDAY WEIGHT GAIN, PROMISES TO LOSE IT ALL BY NEW YEAR'S

She later added that River Rose is “very clever” and “would’ve figured it out” anyway.

"She was like, 'Mommy, you know when you're on stage and you were singing?' And I was like, 'Yeah, baby.' I was thinking like a compliment was about to come. She was like, 'Yeah, I was really bored.'

"I was like, 'Oh. Damn. ... Well, that was sweet honey. Maybe don't tell people that when they get off stage'. But they don't care, they're over it. They see it all the time."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clarkson stars in “UglyDolls” alongside the star-studded cast of Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Blake Shelton and Emma Roberts. The animated film is set for release on May 3, 2019.