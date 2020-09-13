Kelly Clarkson calls her divorce from Brandon Blackstock 'the worst thing ever'

Divorce hasn't been an easy experience for Kelly Clarkson since it was revealed in June that she and her husband Brandon Blackstock were splitting.

The 38-year-old singer recently spoke with "Sunday Today" host Willie Geist and opened up about the difficulties of her marriage ending.

"It's no secret, my life has been a little bit of a dumpster personally," she admitted. "It's been a little hard the last couple months."

Luckily, she's got a support system set up.

"I've been talking to friends that have been through divorce, I don't know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet," she said. "Because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved."

Clarkson and Blackstock, 43, were married for nearly seven years. They share two children: River, 6, and Remington, 4.

The drama of the divorce may serve as inspiration for the singer's music career.

"This next record will probably be the most personal one I've ever released. The whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now," she explained.

The "Since U Been Gone" singer continued: "It's been very therapeutic for me."

She described her forthcoming album, expected to debut next year, as "very honest."

"There's one that my kids sing in the car ... and I'm like, 'This is weird,'" she said with a laugh. "I've never written about my life to where my kids are singing along."