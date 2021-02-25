Kelly Clarkson says she's written '60 songs' amid split from Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson has written a staggering amount of songs amid her split from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock.

The "Since U Been Gone" singer, 38, filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 after roughly seven years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences." The former couple shares two children together.

Now, in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Clarkson noted that songwriting has been an outlet for her in light of the split and revealed that she has written "like 60 songs" in the process.

"I have written like 60 songs," Clarkson told the outlet. "It is an insane amount of getting it out."

"I think that's a blessing in itself," she continued, noting that "it's such an awesome thing to have that outlet, regardless of whether people hear it or not."

Clarkson then revealed that she is working on a new record, though she expressed uncertainty of which songs will see the light of day.

"I have this record that we're working on," she revealed. "It's really great and really honest. There's just a lot of questions that I have to answer before releasing it for myself, you know? Whether that be businesswise or personally."

"Whatever happens though, it is such a gift. I don't know how anybody, I'll just be real with you, goes through grief like divorce, any kind of grief, any kind of loss, without having an outlet like this."

The talk show host also reflected on how much of her personal life she wants to share with the public.

"I hate that I had to go through [the] 'Because of You' or 'Piece by Piece' [phase]," she explained. "Certain songs that I've written certainly have shaped me, but have been really hard."

"They're just difficult decisions to put those out because they're so personal," she continued. "But the other side is like, 'Man, how many people have come up to me?' [Saying things] like, 'You have no idea. I never wanted to talk about it. I never have told anyone this.'"

"Music has that [healing] way, even for me. I listen to other artists and music as a way of 'healing you.'"