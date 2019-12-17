'Survivor' contestant Kellee Kim responds to costar Dan Spilo's apology for alleged inappropriate conduct

“Survivor: Island of the Idols” contestant Kellee Kim has responded to fellow cast member Dan Spilo's public apology following his ousting from the show.

Spilo issued a public apology in a statement to People magazine after being accused of "inappropriately" touching several female cast and crew members while taping the show. Kim was among the accusers.

“I am deeply sorry for how my actions affected Kellee during the taping of this season of 'Survivor,'" he said in a statement. "After apologizing at the tribal council when I first learned that Kellee still felt uncomfortable, I want to make sure I do so again, clearly and unambiguously.”

He added that he "truly" regrets making anyone uncomfortable.

Now, Kim has taken to Twitter to respond.

"It‘s curious that Dan has decided to publicly apologize to me -- and just me -- on the eve of the #Survivor39 finale for a series of inappropriate incidents that occurred months ago and impacted a number of women on set," Kim said in a tweet on Tuesday. "I truly hope that some of this self reflection is real and that Dan changes his behavior going forward."

She added: "For me, this statement only underscores the responsibility of CBS and Survivor to take action to prevent anything like this from ever happening again in the future."

Kim previously addressed CBS on Twitter, calling them out for not taking action sooner, as Spilo wasn't removed from the show until day 36 of filming.

"Tonight, on CBS Survivor, Dan Spilo was kicked off the show for, once again, inappropriate touching. While Dan's dismissal has validated the concerns that I raised from the beginning of the season, I wish that no one else had to be subjected to this type of behavior," she wrote at the time.

Kim continued: "CBS and Survivor were on notice of Dan's behavior from the very first days of the game. And, as Survivor fans know, shortly after I spoke up on camera, I was voted off the show. Since then, I've accepted genuine, heartfelt apologies from fellow castaways, but I've continued to feel disappointed by how this pattern of behavior was allowed to occur for so long."

The former Season 39 competitor said it's now "most important" to her that CBS, "Survivor" and other organizations, in addition to the public, "decide to learn from this story and commit to take action."

The controversy arose when Kim, along with several other cast members, expressed concerns that Spilo was “inappropriately" touching them. Though Kim sat down with Spilo to discuss his actions, he continued forward with his invasion of personal space -- which ultimately led to an official warning being issued to Spilo from production.

Spilo was eventually removed from the show following another alleged inappropriate conduct incident with a production member. Production sources told People earlier this week that Spilo's dismissal occurred because there had been a history of complaints against him.

"If it had been his first strike, I don't think he would have been removed from the game," a production source told the outlet at the time. "But the feeling was, 'It's time to pull the plug.' In many ways, this was just the final straw."

