Ewan McGregor's daughter accuses exclusive Los Angeles country club of animal cruelty

Ewan McGregor’s daughter Clara and her boyfriend are accusing a Los Angeles country club of animal cruelty for not allowing them to rescue a dog that allegedly got loose on the property.

The model shared a rant from her boyfriend, director Jimmy Giannopoulos, on her Instagram Story Monday that both laid out the events of his encounter with management at the highly exclusive Brentwood Country Club as well as called on the public to contact the establishment to complain.

“Just chased a puppy into the parking lot of the BRENTWOOD COUNTRY CLUB IN BRENTWOOD CALIFORNIA cause it was lost and almost got hit by a number of cars,” the post began. “I almost had him when the security guard and manager stopped me. After I explained what I was doing (trying to help the puppy) the manager, some white guy with white hair and I believe an English accent, took me aside and told me he doesn’t care about no dog and kicked me out of the parking lot and the dog escaped again.”

EWAN MCGREGOR'S DAUGHTER CLARA REGRETS CALLING DAD'S GIRLFRIEND 'TRASH'

Representatives for the Brentwood Country Club did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The post concluded: “The #brentwoodcountryclub is HORRIBLE and this guy should be fired. Spread the word. #animalcruelty.”

EWAN MCGREGOR'S DAUGHTER SAYS SHE WAS RAPED, HAD ABORTION, SUFFERED DRUG ADDICTION IN 'YEAR OF HELL'

In addition to the rant, Giannopoulos shared the establishment’s phone number.

A second post also called out the club’s “trash” director of security along with his contact information as well.

Clara boosted the signal of Giannopoulos’ post on her own account and further urged non-members to call and complain while asking members to cancel their membership to the club.

“Call these losers,” she wrote over her boyfriend’s post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clara is rarely shy about voicing her opinions or displeasure with people on social media. In 2017, she was very outspoken about her feelings toward her famous father after it came to light that he was leaving his 22-year marriage with her mother, Eve Mavrakis, to be with his “Fargo” co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead.