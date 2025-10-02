Maggie Baugh: What to know about Keith Urban's guitar player

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Keith Urban 's guitarist Maggie Baugh has been thrust into the spotlight, while whispers continue to swirl about the country star's failed marriage to Nicole Kidman.

Days before Kidman filed for divorce from Urban, Baugh — a 25-year-old country star who is currently on tour with Urban and his band — posted an eyebrow-raising video from a recent show that caught fans off guard.

In the video, posted by Baugh, Urban is heard swapping out a key lyric from his song, "The Fighter" – a track famously inspired by Kidman.

"When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player," Urban, 57, sang onstage — replacing the original line, "When they’re tryna get to you, baby, I’ll be the fighter."

She wrote in her caption, "Did he just say that," accompanied by the eyes emoji.

However, according to People, Urban often ad-libs when performing the song live. For example, while singing "The Fighter" with Carrie Underwood at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, he interjected, "Carrie Underwood, I'm gonna be your fighter!"

Baugh's father, Chuck Baugh, told the Daily Mail that he's not privy to any relationship between the two besides a working relationship.

"I don’t know anything about it, other than she’s a guitar player for him," he said on Thursday. "It’s more of a musician thing than a dating thing," he said, before admitting that he hasn’t "heard one way or the other."

Chuck's comments came after rumors started swirling there may be a new woman in Urban's life.

While an insider confirmed to Fox News Digital that there have been whispers of another woman, TMZ was first to report that the country star may already be involved with someone else.

"All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it," a source close to Kidman told the outlet.

A representative for Baugh did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

On top of her professional connection to Urban, here are five things to know about the rising star.

1. Maggie moved to Nashville to pursue a dream at 18 years old

During a recent interview with The Hamilton County Reporter last month, Baugh said, "I started going to Nashville when I was 13 and started songwriting around the same age. I put out my very first record when I was 13 years old."

"When I was 18 years old, I moved to Nashville and started touring a bunch," she said. "Last year, I was on tour with Keith Urban and it’s been a crazy wild journey, man."

2. She's a self-starter

During that same interview, Baugh revealed no one in her family has a musical background.

"Nobody in my family plays music," Baugh said. "I’m literally the only one. Isn’t that crazy? I’m the oddball. My dad is a microbiologist, and my mom is a stay-at-home mom who runs a dog training business on the side."

"I had to write my feelings down," Baugh told People in 2021. "I chose music as an outlet instead of doing something horrible that kids do now when they're depressed and bullied. I fell in love with music and pouring my heart out into words."

3. Music is her true love

Baugh once compared music to her "boyfriend."

"I feel like music has always just been my boyfriend. So, whenever I have a boyfriend, it's always like, 'Oh, you're just temporary,'" she told People. "But when I do go through a breakup, I don't go to the bar. I put my guitar in my hands."

Baugh recently teased a new single about fighting temptation among negativity.

"There is so many negative vibes in the world right now. I wanted to write this song to give some encouragement," Baugh wrote on Instagram, alongside a preview of the song.

The lyrics to the song, titled "The Devil Win," read: "I don't know what the hell I believe in/ I don't know how to heal my soul or how to fight this feeling/ It's a damn good place to go/ No matter how close I get to the burning edge/ Tempting as it is/ I won't let the devil win."

Fans were quick to point out the coincidental timing. "Hmm interesting lyrics here," one user wrote.

"Karma - does not hold a candle to Nicole," another wrote. Though others praised Baugh for her creativity.

"Maggie, you are a beautiful songwriter ~ along with all your other incredible talents. Continue to shine girl and live it up as your career is simply shining evermore! This is a great song," one fan quipped.

4. She's famous on TikTok

Baugh created her TikTok series, Finish the Lick , in 2022.

During an interview with Up N Country in 2022, Baugh admitted she had some reservations about joining the popular social media platform.

"I never really found like my thing on TikTok until literally a month ago," she said. "I did a few guitar videos throughout the year and, I think, a few of them blew up. But my following was 20,000 followers or something like that. And so, literally a month ago, I was just in my room hanging out and I was [thinking], ‘I want to do this thing called Finish the Lick.’"

5. Maggie's currently on tour with Keith Urban

The country singer, who has played alongside stars such as Luke Bryan and Trace Adkins, is currently on Urban's "High and Alive World Tour."

She's been actively sharing moments from the tour on social media.