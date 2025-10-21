Keith Urban tells fans to stop reading into his concert behavior amid Nicole Kidman divorce

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country music star Keith Urban is pushing back against speculation that recent changes to his concert lyrics reflect his highly publicized split from Nicole Kidman.

During the final night of his "High and Alive Tour" in Nashville on Friday, Oct. 17, Urban had a message for his fans during his performance.

"I’ve been covering like this for a long time. Stop reading s--- into it," Urban told the audience before performing an acoustic version of his 2002 hit "You’ll Think of Me," according to a fan TikTok video.

Urban’s updated performance included some emotionally charged tweaks.

Instead of the original chorus line, "You’ll think of me," he shouted, "But I betcha think about me!" Elsewhere, the line "Take your space and take your reasons" was turned into "all your bulls--- reasons," a noticeably harsher tone that some fans took as a jab at his estranged wife.

"It’s not music if you can’t sing with emotion," one fan wrote.

Another comment read, "He didn’t even know Nicole when he first started singing this live, just like this."

"Been a fan of his since the late 1990s. What he said is 100 truth. Leave him be," a comment read with a 100% emoji.

Urban’s remarks during his performance came after his highly publicized divorce from Kidman became a talking point during his tour.

On Sept. 30, Kidman filed for divorce from Urban, ending 19 years of marriage. She cited "irreconcilable differences" and ongoing "marital difficulties," according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Meanwhile, guitarist Maggie Baugh has recently been in the spotlight after a video began circulating that shows Urban changing a lyric in his song "The Fighter," originally written for Kidman, to name Baugh during a September concert.

"When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player," Urban sang onstage, replacing the original line, "When they’re tryna get to you, baby, I’ll be the fighter."

It has been noted that Urban often changes these particular lyrics. "The Fighter" was originally recorded as a duet with Carrie Underwood, and when the two performed the song at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, he sang her name instead of "baby."