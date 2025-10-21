Expand / Collapse search
Keith Urban

Keith Urban tells fans to stop reading into his concert behavior amid Nicole Kidman divorce

Country star pushes back during Nashville show as divorce from Nicole Kidman fuels speculation

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Keith Urban talks opening the 2023 ACMs and his marriage with Nicole Kidman Video

Keith Urban talks opening the 2023 ACMs and his marriage with Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban revealed the secret to his lasting marriage with actress Nicole Kidman and how Kidman gifted him the guitar hell be using at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Country music star Keith Urban is pushing back against speculation that recent changes to his concert lyrics reflect his highly publicized split from Nicole Kidman.

During the final night of his "High and Alive Tour" in Nashville on Friday, Oct. 17, Urban had a message for his fans during his performance.

"I’ve been covering like this for a long time. Stop reading s--- into it," Urban told the audience before performing an acoustic version of his 2002 hit "You’ll Think of Me," according to a fan TikTok video.

NICOLE KIDMAN'S SIX-WORD TOM CRUISE DIVORCE JAB RESURFACES AFTER KEITH URBAN SPLIT

Keith Urban performing on stage at day two of CMA Fest in June 2025.

Keith Urban urged his fans to stop reading into song choices and lyric changes in his concerts. (Terry Wyatt/WireImage)

Urban’s updated performance included some emotionally charged tweaks.

Instead of the original chorus line, "You’ll think of me," he shouted, "But I betcha think about me!" Elsewhere, the line "Take your space and take your reasons" was turned into "all your bulls--- reasons," a noticeably harsher tone that some fans took as a jab at his estranged wife.

"It’s not music if you can’t sing with emotion," one fan wrote.

Keith Urban performing on the main stage at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest 2025, smiling and holding his mic stand.

Several headlines have been made about Urban's song changes since the news broke of his divorce from Kidman. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Another comment read, "He didn’t even know Nicole when he first started singing this live, just like this."

"Been a fan of his since the late 1990s. What he said is 100 truth. Leave him be," a comment read with a 100% emoji.

Urban’s remarks during his performance came after his highly publicized divorce from Kidman became a talking point during his tour.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the Met Gala

On Sept. 30, Kidman filed for divorce from Urban, ending 19 years of marriage. (Getty Images)

On Sept. 30, Kidman filed for divorce from Urban, ending 19 years of marriage. She cited "irreconcilable differences" and ongoing "marital difficulties," according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Keith Urban raises his fist as he performs with Maggie Baugh

A musician in Urban's touring band, Maggie Baugh, was brought into the narrative of his divorce when he changed one lyric to name her. (Hubert Vestil/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, guitarist Maggie Baugh has recently been in the spotlight after a video began circulating that shows Urban changing a lyric in his song "The Fighter," originally written for Kidman, to name Baugh during a September concert.

"When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player," Urban sang onstage, replacing the original line, "When they’re tryna get to you, baby, I’ll be the fighter."

It has been noted that Urban often changes these particular lyrics. "The Fighter" was originally recorded as a duet with Carrie Underwood, and when the two performed the song at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, he sang her name instead of "baby."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

