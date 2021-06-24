Nicole Kidman celebrates 15th wedding anniversary to Keith Urban with PDA photo

Nicole Kidman is celebrating her marriage.

The 54-year-old "Big Little Lies" star and country music superstar Keith Urban tied the knot on June 25, 2006. The couple shares two daughters: Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 10.

Ahead of their special day, Kidman shared a photo to Instagram of the "Blue Ain't Your Color" crooner licking his wife's neck.

"Happy Anniversary baby!" she captioned the PDA photograph along with several red lip emojis. She also tagged Urban, 53, and the photographer, JR.

In February, the pair's daughters made a rare appearance with their parents at the Golden Globes.

This year's award show went virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic, which allowed nominees like Kidman to stay at home for the star-studded affair. Kidman, who was nominated for her performance in " The Undoing ," appeared with her family during Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's opening monologue .

The star was seen sitting alongside her husband Urban and their two girls.

For the evening's festivities, Kidman rocked a gorgeous black Louis Vuitton number as Urban, 53, kept it simple in a black-and-white tux. Their daughters both wore white dresses.

Kidman appeared with her family once more -- sans one daughter -- when the Golden Globe award for best performance by an actress in a mini-series or motion picture made for television was announced.

The nod ultimately went to Anya Taylor-Joy for her role in "The Queen's Gambit." She gave a shout-out to Kidman during her acceptance speech.

Kidman was previously married to Tom Cruise. The ex-couple share two children together.