Katy Perry's dancing house falls off stage at Brit Awards

It doesn’t pay to be a dancing house for Katy Perry.

The 32-year-old American pop singer performed her newest single, “Chained to the Rhythm,” at last night’s Brit Awards in London. The performance featured rows of lit-up miniature houses and giant skeletons in outfits similar to those worn by President Donald Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May.

However, it was one little house that stole the show.

One of the dancers dressed as a mini home fell off the stage and crashed into the pit. The incident went viral online and Perry was the night’s only performer still trending on Twitter in the U.S.

Viewers coined it “the new left shark,” referring to the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show in 2015. A dancer dressed as the fish on Perry’s left side seemed to improvise its own moves to “Teenage Dream” while appearing out of sync.

The Brit Awards has a history of unexpected mishaps. Madonna famously took a tumble mid-performance in 2015.