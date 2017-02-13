Katy Perry called out for head-shaving comment

Katy Perry is facing heat for a seemingly-pointed diss aimed at Britney Spear's infamous 2007 head-shaving incident.

During an interview with Ryan Seacreast on the Grammys red carpet Sunday night, Perry explained why she took a break from music.

"It's called taking care of your mental health," Perry said adding, "I haven't shaved my head yet."

Fans took to Twitter to call out Perry for making light of mental health.

Another person wrote, "Mental illness isn’t funny. Stop trying to be quirky."

Seacrest quickly changed the subject to Perry's politically-charged single which she performed later on in the show.

But Perry made the same joke in an interview with CBS when she was asked about changing-up her hair color.

"It’s like the last color in the spectrum that I can do," she said. "I’ve done all of them and the only thing left to do is shave my head, which I’m really saving for a public breakdown."

Spears fans jumped on the offensive noting unlike Britney who is a Grammy winner, Perry has yet to take home one of the coveted awards.

Spears infamously shaved her head and attacked a paparazzo's car with an umbrella in 2007 amid a custody battle for her two sons with then-estranged husband Kevin Federline.