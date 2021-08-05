Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom enjoy rowdy party in goofy costumes during night out in Italy

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are blowing off a little steam.

The celebrity couple was recently seen enjoying time with friends at a rowdy party in Capri, Italy.

They enjoyed an evening at the Taverna Anema e Core Nightclub on the Italian island.

During the outing, Perry, 36, wore a sheer light blue top that she paired with a silly, multi-colored wig. Bloom also wore a wig, though his was blonde.

The "Retaliation" actor, 44, also wore a white linen top and matching white pants.

At one point in the evening, Bloom swapped out his blonde wig for a dark baseball cap and put on a muscle man apron.

Bloom was seen singing the night away while enjoying a libation at one point. Perry was also spotted belting out some tunes.

Ahead of their night at the club, the two reportedly dined at the Villa Verde Restaurant with pals, including Vogue editor Edward Enninful.

The "American Idol" judge and her beau have been enjoying plenty of time in Italy, recently soaking up some sun during a PDA-filled boat day.

While out on the water, the two embraced for a loving kiss while Perry reached down and grabbed the actor's backside.

For their romantic outing, the singer wore a black one-piece swimsuit with her bright blonde hair pulled back while Bloom wore only red swimming trunks.

Their smooch took place on the stairs of a boat on the water off the Italian coast.

The two share a daughter, Daisy Dove, who is just weeks away from her first birthday.

Bloom also has a 10-year-old son, who he shares with his ex-wife, model Miranda Kerr. The two were married from 2010-2013.