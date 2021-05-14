Prince Harry and Orlando Bloom are Hollywood pals: Here's how it happened

Prince Harry’s wide-ranging interview with Dax Shepard on Thursday revealed the royal’s bond with neighbor Orlando Bloom.

The Duke of Sussex, who currently lives in a sprawling, $14 million mansion in Montecito, Calif., with pregnant wife Meghan Markle and their 2-year-old son, Archie, said he and the "Lord of the Rings" star recently chatted about photographers lingering on their block.

"Two days ago, Orlando Bloom sent me a message, ‘cause he’s down the road and we sort of keep in contact because of the paparazzi," Harry said on Shepard’s "Armchair Expert" podcast.

"He sent me a photograph, which his security got, of this long-haired guy with a beanie on, ear pods on, with his massive camera lying in the back of his 4×4 truck, blacked-out windows, a woman driving, who did the peace sign, sitting there as a distraction, and he is laid down in the back of this truck taking photographs of [Bloom and Katy Perry] out with their kid," Harry, 36, continued. "How is that normal, how is that acceptable?"

ORLANDO BLOOM FIXES TATTOO THAT MISSPELLED HIS SON'S NAME: 'HOW DO YOU MAKE A MISTAKE LIKE THAT?'

Bloom, 44, shares an 8-month-old daughter, Daisy Dove, with fiancée Perry, 36. The actor and ex-wife Miranda Kerr are also parents to a 10-year-old son, Flynn Christopher.

As for the inception of Harry’s friendship with Bloom, the two have common connections in designer Misha Nonoo (who allegedly played matchmaker for Harry and Meghan) as well as singer Ellie Goulding.

ORLANDO BLOOM, ARIANA GRANDE: A LOOK AT STARS WITH TATTOO MISHAPS

Bloom, Perry, 36, and the Sussexes attended Nonoo’s 2019 wedding to Michael Hess in Rome.

As for Goulding, 34, she performed at the closing concert for Harry’s Invictus Games in 2014 and hung with the prince backstage.

Perry and Bloom also attended Goulding’s 2019 wedding to Caspar Jopling, as did Harry’s cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Royal expert Dickie Arbiter told the Daily Mail on Friday that it appears Harry was the one who forged the bond with Bloom.

PRINCE HARRY, OPRAH WINFREY TEAM UP FOR APPLE TV+ MENTAL HEALTH SERIES

"The question is, why are celebrities friends of the royal family?" Arbiter posed. "Quite simply, they like dining out on the fact they are a friend of the royal family. It’s like, ‘Hey ho, I went to Harry’s wedding. I don’t know him, but I went to Harry’s wedding.'"

Arbiter then claimed, "Harry’s befriended Orlando Bloom. Orlando Bloom thinks, ‘Ooh very nice — a friend of the royal family.’ It works both ways."

Harry’s ties to Britain’s royal family can be considered strained, however. During Thursday’s exchange with Shepard, 46, Harry blasted the parenting skills of his father, heir to the throne Prince Charles.

PRINCE HARRY KNEW MEGHAN MARKLE, OPRAH WINFREY INTERVIEW WOULD 'ROCK THE BOAT': REPORT

"He’s treating me the way he was treated," Harry said.

The former military pilot and Markle, 39, who are expecting a baby girl this summer, quit their royal duties last year and relocated stateside.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

As for Bloom, he’ll be slipping into Harry’s royal shoes, as he is slated to voice the Duke of Sussex in the upcoming HBO Max animated comedy "The Prince."