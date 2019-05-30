Expand / Collapse search
Katy Perry
Published

Katy Perry gets matching tattoo with fans ahead of ‘Never Really Over’ release

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
Katy Perry gave fans an unforgettable — and permanent — experience ahead of the release of her newest single.

The 34-year-old “Roar” singer held a special preview event in Los Angeles on Wednesday night ahead of the release of “Never Really Over,” according to Page Six.

The event included a live performance, a showing of the music video and a Q&A session, the outlet reported. Some fans had the added bonus of getting correlating tattoos with Perry.

One of the lucky fans, Matheus Rodrigues, tweeted pictures of the tattoos on their hands — each person with half of a broken heart.

The pictures show that inside the heart on Perry’s right hand is the word “miss,” while inside the heart on Rodrigues’ hand is the word “you.”

“@katyperry thank u for being the most adorable&lovely person of the world.I love you so much, is a honor to have my first tattoo ever with you. MATCHING TATTOOS FOR LIFE,&our connection is #NeverReallyOver,” he wrote Wednesday night.

Katy Perry got a tattoo with some of her fans on Wednesday, ahead of the release of her newest single "Never Really Over." It will be her first single released in two years. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Capitol Records)

On Thursday morning, Perry responded to her fan, saying: “It was the best and you weren’t even a mess! Love you and love spending that quality time with you our connection is #NeverReallyOver.”

According to Page Six, the broken heart is part of the design for “Never Really Over,” along with a yin and yang symbol and a sun.

Perry reportedly gets a tattoo at the end of each of her musical tours, which has led to four tattoos including a strawberry, a peppermint swirl, a cartoon rainbow triangle and a Saturn eye.

“Never Really Over” is set to be released at midnight ET on Friday. A first look of the music video was aired on "Good Morning America" on Thursday.