Katy Perry gets matching tattoo with fans ahead of ‘Never Really Over’ release

Katy Perry gave fans an unforgettable — and permanent — experience ahead of the release of her newest single.

The 34-year-old “Roar” singer held a special preview event in Los Angeles on Wednesday night ahead of the release of “Never Really Over,” according to Page Six.

The event included a live performance, a showing of the music video and a Q&A session, the outlet reported. Some fans had the added bonus of getting correlating tattoos with Perry.

One of the lucky fans, Matheus Rodrigues, tweeted pictures of the tattoos on their hands — each person with half of a broken heart.

The pictures show that inside the heart on Perry’s right hand is the word “miss,” while inside the heart on Rodrigues’ hand is the word “you.”

“@katyperry thank u for being the most adorable&lovely person of the world.I love you so much, is a honor to have my first tattoo ever with you. MATCHING TATTOOS FOR LIFE,&our connection is #NeverReallyOver,” he wrote Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning, Perry responded to her fan, saying: “It was the best and you weren’t even a mess! Love you and love spending that quality time with you our connection is #NeverReallyOver.”

According to Page Six, the broken heart is part of the design for “Never Really Over,” along with a yin and yang symbol and a sun.

Perry reportedly gets a tattoo at the end of each of her musical tours, which has led to four tattoos including a strawberry, a peppermint swirl, a cartoon rainbow triangle and a Saturn eye.

“Never Really Over” is set to be released at midnight ET on Friday. A first look of the music video was aired on "Good Morning America" on Thursday.