Katy Perry kisses Justin Trudeau in intimate holiday photos featuring ex Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry brought her relationship with Canada's former prime minister to the forefront in a new social media post.

The 41-year-old "California Girls" singer gave fans a glimpse into her holiday celebration in a new Instagram post, which included photos of her spending time with her boyfriend, Justin Trudeau, and her ex and the father of her daughter, actor Orlando Bloom.

In one of the photos, Perry can be seen planting a kiss on Trudeau's cheek as he flashed a big smile at the camera. The sun can be setting behind the couple in the photo, as well as a picturesque ocean view.

The slideshow also included photos of game night, reminders for Perry to move her daughter Daisy's elf on the shelf, a night at the ballet, ice skating and one of Perry getting little jewels stuck onto her face, presumably by Daisy.

Bloom was present in more than one photo, with one showcasing him playing outside in a field with their daughter, and another showing his name written on a name card for dinner, alongside Perry's, Daisy's and Bloom's son Flynn, who he shares with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

Fans could not help but send love to Perry in the comments section, with one writing, "our queen enjoying life 😍😍❤️ thats beautiful," and another adding, "Another whole year with me obsessed with you, I love you infinitely."

"Orlando & Justin in the same post? 💀," a third fan wrote, with another saying, "the concept of posting both your bf and your ex in the same photo dump lmfao ily mom."

Perry and Bloom made their public debut as a couple in May 2016 at the Met Gala and announced their engagement in February 2019, following a brief breakup in 2018. They were together for roughly nine years and welcomed their daughter Daisy in August 2020, before confirming their split in July 2025.

The "Teenage Dream" singer made headlines in July 2025 when she was spotted out with Trudeau dining at Le Violon in Montreal, Canada. They later made their first public appearance together in October 2025, while walking out of the Crazy Horse Paris.

"He likes her personality, and they are two people who really enjoy chatting about different topics, and they click very well so far, as they are going to see each other again very soon," a source told The Sun at the time.

"He is feeling that talking to her and getting to know her is very refreshing, like a breath of fresh air in his life," the source continued. "He was happy to connect with her so well, and that she appreciates him being a normal, respectful person who was very understanding of her recent separation from Orlando Bloom."

The pop star then made their relationship Instagram official in December 2025, when she included photos of the two of them as part of a slideshow featuring her adventures in Japan.

In one of the photos, the pair can be seen standing cheek to cheek as they smile for the camera, while another shows their silhouettes as they stand in a dark room illuminated by cascading blue lights. She also included a black and white video which shows them trying sushi.

Perry’s Instagram caption said, "tokyo [sic] times on tour and more," accompanied by several emojis.

