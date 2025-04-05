Actress Olivia Munn rips upcoming all-female space flight with Katy Perry, Gayle King as ‘gluttonous’ stunt

Actress Olivia Munn wondered this week if celebrities going on a much-publicized all-female space trip later this month is the best thing they could be doing with their lives, considering all the problems in the world.

During a recent episode of NBC’s "Today with Jenna & Friends", the guest host and "Magic Mike" star expressed skepticism over the girl power space trip.

"You know what I mean? I know this is not the cool thing to say, but there are so many other things that are so important in the world right now…. Like, there’s one astronaut. What are you guys going to do up in space?" she asked.

NASA ASTRONAUT TAKES PARTIAL RESPONSIBILITY FOR BOEING MISSION THAT LEFT HIM IN SPACE FOR EXTENDED STAY



According to ABC News, Perry, King, filmmaker Kerianne Flynn, and Amazon owner Jeff Bezos's fiancée Lauren Sánchez will join former NASA scientist Aisha Bowe and bioastronautics researcher Amanda Nguyen for a manned spaceflight on Bezos' Blue Origin craft on April 14.

This marks the first time an all-female crew has been to space since 1963, Blue Origin told the outlet. Reportedly, the flight will last only 11 minutes and reach 62 miles above the earth to the limits of earth’s atmosphere. The women will not actually reach orbit.

Host Jenna Bush Hager shared a cover of Elle magazine featuring the upcoming female passengers, though Munn couldn’t get excited for them.

"Can I– ? Wha– What are they doing? Like, why?" the actress stammered, trying to convey her feelings about the mission.

NASA ASTRONAUTS BUTCH WILMORE, SUNI WILLIAMS GIVE FIRST INTERVIEW SINCE RETURN TO EARTH IN FOX NEWS EXCLUSIVE

"What are you doing up there?" she added. Bush Hager tried to explain the trip, saying they’re "going for 11 minutes. They’re going up, I think they’re going to float around a little and then come back."

Munn compared the ride to Magic Mountain, though she may have meant the Walt Disney World Ride Space Mountain. Bush Hager laughed and corrected her.

"And by the way, if you want to go to space, why do you need to tell us about it?" the actress continued. "Just go up there, have a good time, come on down. Also, you know, I just think about – I know this is probably obnoxious, but like, it's so much money to go to space, you know? And there's a lot of people who can't even afford eggs."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"That's true," the host responded. "Oh my God, if they bring eggs into space!" Munn exclaimed.

Hager mentioned the women’s intent to look glamorous for the flight, prompting even more ridicule from the actress, who wondered what the astronauts who were recently stranded in space would think about such a trip.

"You know what I’m thinking about? The two astronauts who were stuck in space for a long time? Now they’re back on earth going, ‘You guys had an extra rocket? Like you could have sent it up to get us.’"

"Well, what’s the point? Is it historic that you guys are going on a ride? I just don’t – I think it’s a bit gluttonous," Munn added.