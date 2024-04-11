Kato Kaelin, O.J. Simpson murder trial witness, offers love and condolences to Goldman, Simpson families

Kato Kaelin remembered Nicole Brown Simpson as a "beacon of light" while discussing O.J. Simpson, who died Wednesday of cancer at the age of 76.

Kaelin was living in a guest house at O.J.'s Rockingham Estate the night Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were stabbed to death outside her home on Bundy Drive in Brentwood, California, June 12, 1994.

"I've been asked to comment on the death of O.J. Simpson," Kaelin said in a statement shared on X, formerly Twitter.

"Foremost, I'd like to express my condolences to the children: to Sydney, to Justin, to Jason and Arnelle. They lost their father, and that is never easy.

"I wish to express my love and compassion to the Goldmans. To Fred and to Kim, I hope you find closure.

"And, finally, to the family of beautiful Nicole Brown Simpson. May we always cherish her memories. Nicole was a beacon of light that burned bright. May we never forget her."

Simpson's family announced O.J.'s death Thursday in a post shared on X, formerly Twitter.

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," they wrote. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

Simpson was 46 when he was arrested in June 1994 in the murders of his ex-wife and her friend, Ron Goldman.

He pleaded not guilty, and, after an 11-month trial, was found not guilty of the double murders. It was considered the "trial of the century" at the time due to its heavy media attention.

Three years later, he was found liable in a wrongful death suit and ordered to pay $33.5 million to the relatives of the families of the murder victims.