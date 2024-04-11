OJ Simpson dead at 76, family says

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson has passed away, according to his family. He was 76.

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," they wrote on X.

He died surrounded by his children and grandchildren, they said.

"During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace," the statement added.

Simpson, who was embroiled in a murder trial towards the end of his life, played in the NFL for 11 seasons, primarily with the Buffalo Bills.