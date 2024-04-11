Expand / Collapse search
SPORTS

OJ Simpson dead at 76, family says

Simpson played in the NFL for 11 seasons, primarily with the Buffalo Bills

By Lawrence Richard Fox News
Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson has passed away, according to his family. He was 76.

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," they wrote on X.

He died surrounded by his children and grandchildren, they said.

OJ Simpson

O.J. Simpson leaves court after closing arguments for his trial at the Clark County Regional Justice Center on October 2, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Simpson and co-defendant Clarence "C.J." Stewart are standing trial on 12 charges, including felony kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy related to a 2007 confrontation with sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel.   (Steve Marcus-Pool/Getty Images)

"During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace," the statement added.

Simpson, who was embroiled in a murder trial towards the end of his life, played in the NFL for 11 seasons, primarily with the Buffalo Bills.