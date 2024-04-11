OJ Simpson dead at 76: life in photos

Move Back
- O.J. Simpson poses for a portrait circa 1985 in Los Angeles, California.read more
- O.J. Simpson in action, rushing for USC vs Oregon at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California on October 29, 1967.read more
- O.J. Simpson is carried off the field by hundreds of cheering fans after USC beat UCLA, 21-20.read more
- O.J. Simpson receives the Heisman Memorial Trophy in 1968.read more
- President-elect Richard Nixon with Notre Dame quarterback Terry Hanratty and USC's O.J. Simpson.read more
- O.J. Simpson of the Buffalo Bills during NFL Playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills at Three Rivers Stadium on December 22, 1974 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.read more
- O.J. Simpson, now with the San Francisco 49ers, carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks, October 7, 1979, at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, California. Simpson played for the 49ers from 1978-79.read more
- O.J. Simpson is inducted into the Hall of Fame in Rich Stadium on September 14, 1980. Simpson is accompanied by his parents, his son, Jason, and Ralph Wilson, owner of the Buffalo Bills.read more
- O.J. makes his film debut alongside Richard Burton in The Klansman.read more
- OJ Simpson acts alongside LeVar Burton in "Roots."read more
- O.J. Simpson poses alongside Gilda Radner and Jane Curtin ahead of co-hosting SNL on February 24, 1978.read more
- O.J. Simpson on January 8, 1981, at Daisy in Beverly Hills, California. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Imagesread more
- O.J. in ‘Naked Gun 33 ⅓’ with Lesley Nielson in 1994.read more
- Football Analyst O.J. Simpson in the booth smiling for the camera before the start of an NFL football game circa 1980.read more
- O.J. Simpson poses with his Ferrari on June 12, 1979, at Warner Bros Studios in Burbank, California.read more
- O.J. Simpson poses for a portrait in 1985 in Los Angeles, California.read more
- O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson pose at the premiere of "Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult" in which O.J. starred on March 16, 1994 in Los Angeles, California.read more
- Motorists wave as police cars pursue the Ford Bronco driven by Al Cowlings, carrying fugitive murder suspect O.J. Simpson, on a 90-minute slow-speed car chase June 17, 1994, on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles, California.read more
- O.J. Simpson in a mugshot following his arrest in Los Angeles, California, June 17, 1994.read more
- O.J. Simpson shows the jury a new pair of Aris extra-large gloves, similar to those found at the crime scene on June 21, 1995, during his double murder trial in Los Angeles,CA.read more
- O.J. Simpson sits in Superior Court in Los Angeles in 1994 during an open court session.read more
- O.J. Simpson listens to testimony during his double-murder trial in Los Angeles, March 16, 1995.read more
- O.J. Simpson reacts to the not-guilty verdict with his attorneys F. Lee Bailey and Johnnie Cochran Jr. Simpson was found not guilty of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown-Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.read more
- The New York Post displays a "Not Guilty!" headline October 3, 1995, in New York City.read more
- O.J. Simpson reacts after learning he jad been granted parole at Lovelock Correctional Center July 20, 2017, in Lovelock, Nevada. Simpson was serving a nine-to-33-year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction.read more
- OJ Simpson is seen on November 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.read more
