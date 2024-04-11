Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    26 Images

    OJ Simpson dead at 76: life in photos

    See photos from O.J. Simpson's life, chronicling his football career, film appearances and murder trial.

    Start Slideshow
  • O.J. Simpson poses for a portrait
    O.J. Simpson poses for a portrait circa 1985 in Los Angeles, California.  
    read more
    Harry Langdon/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • O.J. Simpson runs doing a football game
     O.J. Simpson in action, rushing for USC vs Oregon at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California on October 29, 1967.
    read more
    Walter Iooss Jr. /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • O.J. Simpson, USC's running back gives the victory sign as he is carried off the field by hundreds of cheering fans
    O.J. Simpson is carried off the field by hundreds of cheering fans after USC beat UCLA, 21-20.
    read more
    Bettmann Archive via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • A portrait of OJ Simpson
    O.J. Simpson receives the Heisman Memorial Trophy in 1968.
    read more
    Bettmann Archive via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Richard Nixon poses with OJ Simpson
    President-elect Richard Nixon with Notre Dame quarterback Terry Hanratty and USC's O.J. Simpson.
    read more
    Bettmann Archive via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • O.J. Simpson of the Buffalo Bills during NFL Playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills
    O.J. Simpson of the Buffalo Bills during NFL Playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills at Three Rivers Stadium on December 22, 1974 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.    
    read more
    Ross Lewsis/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Running back O.J. Simpson #32 of the San Francisco 49ers carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks
    O.J. Simpson, now with the San Francisco 49ers, carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks, October 7, 1979, at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, California. Simpson played for the 49ers from 1978-79. 
    read more
    Focus on Sport/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • O.J. Simpson is photographed at a football game
    O.J. Simpson is inducted into the Hall of Fame in Rich Stadium on September 14, 1980. Simpson is accompanied by his parents, his son, Jason, and Ralph Wilson, owner of the Buffalo Bills. 
    read more
    Ross Lewis/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • A file photo of OJ Simpson
    O.J. makes his film debut alongside Richard Burton in The Klansman.
    read more
    Bettmann Archive via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • OJ Simpson acts alongside LeVar Burton in
    OJ Simpson acts alongside LeVar Burton in "Roots."  
    read more
    ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • O.J. Simpson poses alongside Gilda Radner’s and Jane Curtin
    O.J. Simpson poses alongside Gilda Radner and Jane Curtin ahead of co-hosting SNL on February 24, 1978.
    read more
    Bettmann Archive via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • O.J. Simpson on January 8, 1981, at Daisy in Beverly Hills, California. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
    O.J. Simpson on January 8, 1981, at Daisy in Beverly Hills, California. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
    read more
    Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • OJ Simpson in the Naked Gun
    O.J. in ‘Naked Gun 33 ⅓’ with Lesley Nielson in 1994.
    read more
    Alamy
  • NBC Football Analyst O.J. Simpson in the both smiling for the camera
    Football Analyst O.J. Simpson in the booth smiling for the camera before the start of an NFL football game circa 1980. 
    read more
    Focus on Sport/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • O.J. Simpson poses with his Ferrari
    O.J. Simpson poses with his Ferrari on June 12, 1979, at Warner Bros Studios in Burbank, California. 
    read more
    Paul Harris/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • O.J. Simpson poses for a portrait
    O.J. Simpson poses for a portrait in 1985 in Los Angeles, California.  
    read more
    Harry Langdon/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson
    O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson pose at the premiere of "Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult" in which O.J. starred on March 16, 1994 in Los Angeles, California.   
    read more
    Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Motorists wave as police cars pursue the Ford Bronco driven by Al Cowlings, carrying fugitive murder suspect O.J. Simpson
    Motorists wave as police cars pursue the Ford Bronco driven by Al Cowlings, carrying fugitive murder suspect O.J. Simpson, on a 90-minute slow-speed car chase June 17, 1994, on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles, California. 
    read more
    Jean-Marc Giboux/Liaison via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • O.J. Simpson's mugshot
    O.J. Simpson in a mugshot following his arrest in Los Angeles, California, June 17, 1994. 
    read more
    Kypros/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • O.J. Simpson shows the jury a new pair of Aris extra-large gloves, similar to the gloves found at the Bundy and Rockingham crime scene
    O.J. Simpson shows the jury a new pair of Aris extra-large gloves, similar to those found at the crime scene on June 21, 1995, during his double murder trial in Los Angeles,CA.
    read more
    VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • O.J. Simpson
    O.J. Simpson sits in Superior Court in Los Angeles in 1994 during an open court session.
    read more
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Former American football star and actor O.J. Simpson listens to testimony during his double murder trial in Los Angeles
    O.J. Simpson listens to testimony during his double-murder trial in Los Angeles, March 16, 1995. 
    read more
    Dan Mircobich/AFP/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Murder defendant O.J. Simpson listens to the not guilty verdict with his attorneys F. Lee Bailey and Johnnie Cochran Jr
    O.J. Simpson reacts to the not-guilty verdict with his attorneys F. Lee Bailey and Johnnie Cochran Jr.  Simpson was found not guilty of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown-Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.              
    read more
    MYUNG J. CHUN/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • The New York Post displays a "Not Guilty!" headline regarding OJ Simpson
    The New York Post displays a "Not Guilty!" headline October 3, 1995, in New York City.  
    read more
    Evan Agostini/Liaison / Getty Images
  • O.J. Simpson reacts after learning he was granted parole at Lovelock Correctional Center
    O.J. Simpson reacts after learning he jad been granted parole at Lovelock Correctional Center July 20, 2017, in Lovelock, Nevada. Simpson was serving a nine-to-33-year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction. 
    read more
    Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • OJ Simpson
    OJ Simpson is seen on November 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    read more
    Mega/GC Images / Getty Images
  • Published
    26 Images

    OJ Simpson dead at 76: life in photos

    See photos from O.J. Simpson's life, chronicling his football career, film appearances and murder trial.

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • OJ Simpson dead at 76: life in photos
  • O.J. Simpson poses for a portrait
  • O.J. Simpson runs doing a football game
  • O.J. Simpson, USC's running back gives the victory sign as he is carried off the field by hundreds of cheering fans
  • A portrait of OJ Simpson
  • Richard Nixon poses with OJ Simpson
  • O.J. Simpson of the Buffalo Bills during NFL Playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills
  • Running back O.J. Simpson #32 of the San Francisco 49ers carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks
  • O.J. Simpson is photographed at a football game
  • A file photo of OJ Simpson
  • OJ Simpson acts alongside LeVar Burton in
  • O.J. Simpson poses alongside Gilda Radner’s and Jane Curtin
  • O.J. Simpson on January 8, 1981, at Daisy in Beverly Hills, California. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
  • OJ Simpson in the Naked Gun
  • NBC Football Analyst O.J. Simpson in the both smiling for the camera
  • O.J. Simpson poses with his Ferrari
  • O.J. Simpson poses for a portrait
  • O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson
  • Motorists wave as police cars pursue the Ford Bronco driven by Al Cowlings, carrying fugitive murder suspect O.J. Simpson
  • O.J. Simpson's mugshot
  • O.J. Simpson shows the jury a new pair of Aris extra-large gloves, similar to the gloves found at the Bundy and Rockingham crime scene
  • O.J. Simpson
  • Former American football star and actor O.J. Simpson listens to testimony during his double murder trial in Los Angeles
  • Murder defendant O.J. Simpson listens to the not guilty verdict with his attorneys F. Lee Bailey and Johnnie Cochran Jr
  • The New York Post displays a "Not Guilty!" headline regarding OJ Simpson
  • O.J. Simpson reacts after learning he was granted parole at Lovelock Correctional Center
  • OJ Simpson
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 26