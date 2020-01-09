Katie Cassidy files for divorce from Matthew Rodgers

It's over for actress Katie Cassidy and her husband, Matthew Rodgers.

The "Arrow" star, 33, filed for divorce on Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, according to People.

KATIE CASSIDY SAYS SHE DIDN'T RELY ON FATHER DAVID CASSIDY TO MAKE IT AS AN ACTRESS

David Cassidy's daughter cited '"irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, court documents obtained by the magazine showed.

According to the outlet, Cassidy has yet to list a date of separation for the couple.

Court papers stated that the duo tied the knot in December 2017. However, the pair held a wedding ceremony in Sunset Key, Fla. in December 2018, People noted.

DAVID CASSIDY'S DAUGHTER KATIE SAYS HER DAD 'HAD SOME DEMONS'

The actress hinted that she was unhappy by sharing a cryptic post to her Instagram Wednesday.

"You're going to be happy, said life, but first, i'll make you strong," the quote read.

PRINCE HARRY WAS TURNED DOWN BY KATIE CASSIDY ONE TIME IN MIAMI

Rodgers last appeared on Cassidy's Instagram feed on Christmas, where they celebrated with the actress' family.

The former couple also celebrated Thanksgiving together, with Cassidy gushing about her man to her 2.5 million Instagram followers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Grateful to have this one by my side," she wrote with a red heart emoji. "Thank you for being you. Tag someone you are thankful for below. #HappyThanksgiving"