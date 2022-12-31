Kathy Griffin swipes at CNN, Andy Cohen ahead of New Year's coverage

Kathy Griffin took a shot at CNN and Andy Cohen ahead of the network’s New Year’s Eve broadcast on Saturday.

"I can’t wait to watch Miley and Dolly tonight," the comedian, who was famously fired from her annual New Year’s co-hosting gig with then-friend Anderson Cooper, wrote on Instagram, referring to NBC’s competing New Year show with Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton.

Griffin was removed from the show ahead of New Year’s 2017 after the liberal comic posted a graphic and controversial image depicting her holding what looked like a decapitated head of then-President Trump.

She also shared a video from 2017 in which a TMZ reporter conducted an odd interview with Cohen asking him about replacing Griffin for the New Years show in which the "Watch What Happens" host repeatedly claimed he didn’t know who she was.

"Ugh. Every year someone sends me this clip around New Year’s Eve," Griffin wrote on Instagram. "This guy was my boss for years. Decided whether or not I worked at Bravo. Can you imagine seeing your ex boss on TMZ like…this? Ouch!"

Cohen has denied Griffin’s claim to People magazine in 2019 that he treated her like a "dog" while an executive at Bravo when she had her shows "Kathy" and "My Life on the D-List."

The comedian also suggested that the network was unfair in its decision to keep Cohen on this year after he drunkenly lashed out at then-New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Ryan Seacrest in light of her firing.