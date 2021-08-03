Kathy Griffin gives post-surgery update: 'Grateful for all the love'

Kathy Griffin shared with her fans on Twitter Tuesday that she had a successful surgery.

The update came after the 60-year-old comedian revealed her lung cancer diagnosis over the weekend.

"Wow! I’m so grateful for all the love you guys are sending me," Griffin wrote on her social media account. "My cancer surgery went well yesterday. Phew."

Griffin also revealed she had been "nervous" to talk about her pill addiction and her suicide ideations.

KATHY GRIFFIN HAS STAGE ONE LUNG CANCER

"I was very nervous about opening up on @Nightline re my suicidal ideations and my prescription pill addiction," the actress wrote alongside a photo of her Alcoholics Anonymous medallion marking one year of sobriety. "This keychain means the world to me. One day at a time."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Griffin had revealed Monday that she had a mass on her lung for years that had recently grown in size and was having surgery to remove it. The comedian said her doctors were "optimistic" about her recovery.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less. It’s been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine," she said.

Griffin went on to remind people to "stay up to date" on their medical check-ups.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).